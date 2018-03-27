News Releases from Headquarters › Air and Radiation (OAR)

EPA Announces 2017 ENERGY STAR® Certified Manufacturing Plants

WASHINGTON (March 27, 2018) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced today that 93 manufacturing plants earned ENERGY STAR certification for their superior energy performance in 2017. Together, these plants reduced their energy bills by almost $340 million, saved more than 60 trillion British thermal units (TBtu) of energy, and achieved broad emissions reductions, including 4 million metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions. The energy savings is enough to meet the annual energy needs of almost 360,000 American households.

“Earning ENERGY STAR certification is a real mark of excellence, highlighting companies that are leaders in cutting energy costs and reducing waste,” said EPA Assistant Administrator for Air and Radiation Bill Wehrum. “This program is in direct line with the administration’s priorities to support American manufacturing— greater efficiency fosters industrial development, greater competitiveness, a strong economy, and a healthy environment.”

The ENERGY STAR industrial program provides industry-specific energy benchmarking tools and other resources for 17 different types of manufacturing plants. These resources allow an industrial plant to compare its energy performance to others in the same industry and therefore establish meaningful energy performance goals. Plants from the automotive, baking, cement, corn refining, food processing, glass manufacturing, pharmaceutical manufacturing, and petroleum refining sectors are among those that qualified in 2017.

Manufacturing plants earning ENERGY STAR certification for the first time in 2017:

American Cement Company: Sumterville, Fla. (cement manufacturing)

Bimbo Bakeries USA: Auburn, N.Y. (commercial bread & roll baking)

Bimbo Bakeries USA: Dubuque, Iowa (commercial bread & roll baking)

Bimbo Bakeries USA: Fergus Falls, Minn. (commercial bread & roll baking)

Bimbo Bakeries USA: La Crosse, Wisc. (commercial bread & roll baking)

Bimbo Bakeries USA: Sioux Falls, S.D. (commercial bread & roll baking)

CalPortland: Oro Grande, Calif. (cement manufacturing)

Dave’s Killer Bread: Milwaukie, Ore. (commercial bread & roll baking)

Flower Baking Company: Tyler, Texas (commercial bread & roll baking)

General Motors: Kansas City, Kans. (automobile assembly)

Klosterman Baking Company: Cincinnati, Ohio (commercial bread & roll baking)

Lehigh Texas Cement Company: Buda, Texas (cement manufacturing)

Phillips 66 Company: Old Ocean, Texas (petroleum refining)

Tate & Lyle: Loudon, Tenn. (corn refining)

Treehouse Foods: Princeton, Ky. (cookie & cracker baking)

All ENERGY STAR certified manufacturing plants in 2017 listed by State:



Alabama:

Argos USA, Calera (cement manufacturing)

Lehigh Cement Company, Leeds (cement manufacturing)

Arizona:

Bimbo Bakeries USA, Phoenix (commercial bread & roll baking)

CalPortland, Rillito (cement manufacturing)

Flower Baking Company, Tolleson (commercial bread & roll baking)

Salt River Materials Group, Clarkdale (cement manufacturing)

California:

Ardagh Glass, Madera (container glass manufacturing)

Bimbo Bakeries USA, Sacramento (commercial bread & roll baking)

Bimbo Bakeries USA, San Diego (commercial bread & roll baking)

Bimbo Bakeries USA, San Luis Obispo (commercial bread & roll baking)

CalPortland, Oro Grande (cement manufacturing)*

CEMEX, Victorville (cement manufacturing)

Lehigh Southwest Cement Company, Redding (cement manufacturing)

Florida:

American Cement Company, Sumterville (cement manufacturing)*

Argos USA, Newberry (cement manufacturing)

CEMEX, Brooksville (cement manufacturing)

CEMEX, Miami (cement manufacturing)

Titan America, Medley (cement manufacturing)

Georgia:

CEMEX, Clinchfield (cement manufacturing)

Kellogg Company, Augusta (cookie & cracker baking)



Iowa:

Bimbo Bakeries USA, Dubuque (commercial bread & roll baking)*



Idaho:

J.R. Simplot, Caldwell (frozen fried potato processing)

Lamb Weston, American Falls (frozen fried potato processing)



Illinois:

Treehouse Foods, South Beloit (cookie & cracker baking)



Indiana:

Ardagh Glass, Dunkirk (container glass manufacturing)

General Motors, Roanoke (automobile assembly)

Honda Manufacturing of Indiana, Greensburg (automobile assembly)

Kellogg Company, Terre Haute (cookie & cracker baking)

Klosterman Baking Company, Indianapolis (commercial bread & roll baking)

PepsiCo, Indianapolis (juice production)

Tate & Lyle, Lafayette (corn refining)

Toyota Motor Engineering & Manufacturing N.A. East, Evansville (automobile assembly)

Toyota Motor Engineering & Manufacturing N.A. West, Evansville (automobile assembly)



Kansas:

General Motors: Kansas City, (automobile assembly)*



Kentucky:

Kellogg Company, Florence (cookie & cracker baking)

Kellogg Company, Louisville (cookie & cracker baking)

Toyota Motor Engineering & Manufacturing North America, Georgetown (automobile assembly)

Treehouse Foods, Princeton (cookie & cracker baking)*



Louisiana:

Flower Baking Company, Baton Rouge (commercial bread & roll baking)

Marathon Petroleum, Garyville (petroleum refining)



Maryland:

Lehigh Cement Company, Union Bridge (cement manufacturing)

Northeast Foods, Baltimore (commercial bread & roll baking)



Michigan:

General Motors, Lansing (automobile assembly)



Minnesota:

Bimbo Bakeries USA, Fergus Falls (commercial bread & roll baking)*

Harvest Beverage Company, Elk River (juice production)

Lamb Weston, Park Rapids (frozen fried potato processing)



Mississippi:

Nissan North America, Canton (automobile assembly)



Missouri:

Buzzi Unicem USA, Festus (cement manufacturing)



North Carolina:

Bimbo Bakeries USA, Charlotte (commercial bread & roll baking)



North Dakota:

J.R. Simplot, Grand Forks (frozen fried potato processing)



New Jersey:

Ardagh Glass, Bridgeton (container glass manufacturing)



New York:

Bimbo Bakeries USA, Auburn (commercial bread & roll baking)*

Bimbo Bakeries USA, Olean (commercial bread & roll baking)

Treehouse Foods, Tonawanda (cookie & cracker baking)



Ohio:

Honda of America Manufacturing, East Liberty (automobile assembly)

Honda of America Manufacturing, Marysville (automobile assembly)

Klosterman Baking Company, Cincinnati (commercial bread & roll baking)*

Marathon Petroleum, Canton (petroleum refining)



Oregon:

Dave’s Killer Bread, Milwaukie (commercial bread & roll baking)*

Lamb Weston Boardman East, Boardman (frozen fried potato processing)

Lamb Weston Boardman West, Boardman (frozen fried potato processing)



Pennsylvania:

Bimbo Bakeries USA, Reading (commercial bread & roll baking)



Puerto Rico:

Avara Pharmaceutical Services, Arecibo (pharmaceutical manufacturing)

Merck, Las Piedras (pharmaceutical manufacturing)



South Carolina:

LafargeHolcim, Holly Hill (cement manufacturing)



South Dakota:

Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc.: Sioux Falls (commercial bread & roll baking)*



Tennessee:

Bayer US, Cleveland (pharmaceutical manufacturing)

Buzzi Unicem USA, Chattanooga (cement manufacturing)

Nissan North America, Smyrna (automobile assembly)

Tate & Lyle: Loudon (corn refining)*



Texas:

Alamo Cement manufacturing Company, San Antonio (cement manufacturing)

Buzzi Unicem USA, Maryneal (cement manufacturing)

Cemex, New Braunfels (cement manufacturing)

Flower Baking Company, El Paso (commercial bread & roll baking)

Flower Baking Company, Tyler (commercial bread & roll baking)*

Lehigh White Cement manufacturing Company, Waco (cement manufacturing)

Lehigh Texas Cement manufacturing Company, Buda (cement manufacturing)*

Marathon Petroleum, Texas City (petroleum refining)

Phillip 66 Company, Old Ocean (petroleum refining)*



Utah:

Bimbo Bakeries USA, Salt Lake City (commercial bread & roll baking)

LafargeHolcim, Devil’s Slide (cement manufacturing)



Virginia:

Flower Baking Company, Lynchburg (commercial bread & roll baking)

Flower Baking Company, Norfolk (commercial bread & roll baking)

Titan America, Troutville (cement manufacturing)



Washington:

Ash Grove Cement Company, Seattle (cement manufacturing)

J.R. Simplot, Moses Lake (frozen fried potato processing

J.R. Simplot, Othello (frozen fried potato processing))

Lamb Weston, Quincy (frozen fried potato processing)

Lamb Weston, Richland (frozen fried potato processing)

Lamb Weston, Warden (frozen fried potato processing)

Phillips 66 Company, Ferndale (petroleum refining)



Wisconsin:

Bimbo Bakeries USA, Milwaukee (commercial bread & roll baking)

Bimbo Bakeries USA, La Crosse (commercial bread & roll baking)*



*Represents first-time certification



About the ENERGY STAR Industrial Program

Since 2006, the ENERGY STAR Industrial Program has annually certified manufacturing plants for reaching the top 25 percent of energy performance in their industries nationwide. Over 190 plants have achieved this distinction since 2006. For more information, see: www.energystar.gov/plants. For specific plant profiles, see: www.energystar.gov/buildinglist. To learn more about how ENERGY STAR and industry work together, see: www.energystar.gov/industry



About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations—including more than 40 percent of the Fortune 500®—rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Together, since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners have helped save American families and businesses $430 billion on their energy costs—while also achieving broad emissions reductions—all through voluntary action. More background information about ENERGY STAR can be found at energystar.gov/about and energystar.gov/numbers.