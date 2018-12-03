News Releases from Headquarters › Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention (OCSPP)

EPA Announces 2018 Safer Choice Partner of the Year Award Winners

WASHINGTON (December 3, 2018) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is recognizing 12 Safer Choice Partner of the Year award winners across eight states for outstanding achievement in 2017 for the design, manufacture, and promotion of cleaning and other products that carry the Safer Choice label for use in households and facilities nationwide.



The 2018 Safer Choice Partner of the Year Awards will be presented at 2:00 p.m. on December 4th, 2018, at the Marriot Harbor Beach Hotel in Fort Lauderdale, FL.



The 2018 Partner of the Year award winners represent leadership organizations, including small- and medium-sized businesses, universities and local governments. The following organizations are being awarded this year:

Booyah Clean, Harahan, LA

Boulder Clean, Boulder, CO

Brandless, Inc., San Francisco, CA

Breathe, Vernon, CA

The Honest Company, Santa Monica, CA

Jelmar, LLC, Skokie, IL

Local Hazardous Waste Management Program in King County, Seattle, WA

Pacific Lutheran University, Tacoma, WA

Simple Green, Huntington Beach, CA

Solugen, Inc., Houston, TX

State Industrial Products, Mayfield Heights, OH

Wegmans Food Markets, Inc., Rochester, NY

More on the 2018 Safer Choice Partner of the Year award winners at: http://www.epa.gov/saferchoice/safer-choice-partner-year-awards