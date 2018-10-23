News Releases from Region 05

EPA Announces $234,078 Grant to Michigan School District to Reduce Diesel Pollution to Protect Children’s Health

Contact Information: Joshua Singer (singer.joshua@epa.gov) 312-353-5069

CHICAGO – (Oct. 23, 2018) The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has awarded a $234,078 grant to the Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port Laker School District to reduce harmful diesel pollution from school buses to protect children’s health by replacing older diesel vehicles with newer, cleaner ones.

“EPA’s grant will support clean air projects to help people in Michigan breathe easier,” said EPA Region 5 Administrator Cathy Stepp. “Clean diesel grants also spur innovation and support jobs by replacing older, dirtier engines with newer, cleaner ones.”

“We are pleased to be selected by the EPA for a clean diesel grant,” said Laker Schools Superintendent Brian Keim. “This will allow us and our partner districts, Roseville and Owendale-Gagetown, to upgrade our bus fleets with some of the cleanest and most dependable buses available.”

With this Diesel Emissions Reduction Act (DERA) grant, the Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port Laker School District will work with two other school districts in Michigan to replace nine school buses. Macomb County, where six of the replacements will take place, is on EPA’s 2018 National Priority List for air quality. This project will reduce the amount of nitrogen oxide, particulate matter (soot), hydrocarbons, carbon monoxide, and carbon dioxide in the air, and help to protect the health of the children who ride the school buses.

EPA provides grants under the Diesel Emissions Reduction Act to protect human health and improve air quality by reducing emissions from diesel engines.

For more information: https://www.epa.gov/cleandiesel