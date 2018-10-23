News Releases from Region 05

EPA Announces $370,844 to Reduce Diesel Pollution from School Buses in Wisconsin and Illinois

Contact Information: Joshua Singer (singer.joshua@epa.gov) 312-353-5069

CHICAGO – (Oct. 23, 2018) The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has awarded a $370,844 grant to National School Transportation Association to protect children’s health by reducing harmful diesel pollution from school buses in Wisconsin and Illinois by replacing older diesel buses with newer, cleaner ones.

“EPA’s grant will support clean air projects to help people in Illinois and Wisconsin breathe easier,” said EPA Region 5 Administrator Cathy Stepp. “Clean diesel grants also spur innovation and support jobs by replacing older, dirtier engines with newer, cleaner ones.”

With this Diesel Emissions Reduction Act (DERA) grant, the National School Transportation Association will work to reduce diesel emissions by helping to replace older diesel school buses with newer cleaner ones. NSTA will use the EPA grant to replace 17 model years 2001-2005 diesel school buses with new propane-powered school buses model 2018 or newer. The school buses targeted for replacement operate in Dane County in Wisconsin and Cook County in Illinois. This project will protect children’s health by reducing the amount of nitrogen oxide, particulate matter (soot), hydrocarbons, carbon monoxide, and carbon dioxide in the air.

EPA provides grants under the Diesel Emissions Reduction Act to protect human health and improve air quality by reducing emissions from diesel engines.

For more information: https://www.epa.gov/cleandiesel