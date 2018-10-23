News Releases from Region 05

EPA Announces $475,000 to Wisconsin Clean Cities Reduce Diesel Pollution in Great Lakes States

Contact Information: Joshua Singer (singer.joshua@epa.gov) 312-353-5069

EPA Announces $475,000 to Wisconsin Clean Cities Reduce Diesel Pollution in Great Lakes States

Contact: Josh Singer, singer.joshua@epa.gov, 312-353-5069

CHICAGO – (Oct. 23, 2018) The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has awarded a $475,000 grant to Wisconsin Clean Cities to reduce harmful diesel pollution in the Great Lakes region by replacing older diesel vehicles with newer, cleaner ones.

“EPA’s grant will support clean air projects to help people in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin breathe easier,” said EPA Region 5 Administrator Cathy Stepp. “Clean diesel grants also spur innovation and support jobs by replacing older, dirtier engines with newer, cleaner ones.”

“Wisconsin Clean Cities is thrilled about the funding announcement for Jack Gray Transport and Lakes & Rivers Logistics, Inc.,” said Wisconsin Clean Cities Executive Director Lorrie Lisek. “Funding support to reduce diesel emissions, particularly in ozone nonattainment areas such as these, does more than improve air quality and respiratory health. It also helps to ensure a more vibrant local economy. We applaud Jack Gray Transport and Lakes & Rivers Logistics, Inc. for their efforts and look forward to partnering with them on implementing the new, cleaner trucks and equipment.”

With this Diesel Emissions Reduction Act (DERA) grant, Wisconsin Clean Cities will work to reduce diesel emissions by helping to replace 12 drayage trucks and one wheel-loader. This project targets vehicles in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, and Wisconsin, including 11 counties on the EPA 2018 National Priority Area List for air quality. This project will reduce the amount of nitrogen oxide, particulate matter (soot), hydrocarbons, carbon monoxide, and carbon dioxide in the air.

EPA provides grants under the Diesel Emissions Reduction Act to protect human health and improve air quality by reducing emissions from diesel engines.

For more information: https://www.epa.gov/cleandiesel