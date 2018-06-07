News Releases from Region 01

EPA Announces $5.3 Million in Supplemental Funds for Cleanups of Contaminated Brownfield Sites in Communities Across New England

Contact Information: Emily Bender (bender.emily@epa.gov) 617-918-1037

Boston – Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is announcing approximately $5.3 million in supplemental funding to New England communities to assist them in cleaning up contaminated brownfield properties. EPA plans to provide supplemental funding to 11 successful, existing Revolving Loan Fund (RLF) grantees in the region, helping communities carry out cleanup and redevelopment projects.

"Brownfields redevelopment is a win-win for New England communities" said EPA regional administrator Alexandra Dunn. "These supplemental funds can help cleanup projects get to completion and ready for redevelopment."

New England communities selected for FY18 supplemental funding are:

Capitol Region Council of Governments, CT- $500,000

Naugatuck Valley Council of Governments, CT- $500,000

Berkshire Regional Planning Commission, MA- $450,000

City of Portland, ME- $500,000

Greater Portland Council of Governments, ME- $500,000

Maine Department of Economic and Community Development, ME- $500,000

Piscataquis County Economic Development Council, ME- $350,000

Southern Maine Planning and Development Commission, ME- $500,000

Southern Windsor County Regional Planning Commission, VT- $500,000

Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development, VT- $500,000

Windham Regional Commission, VT- $500,000

The Brownfields RLF program supports EPA's commitment to assist communities in addressing environmentally challenged properties and meet their local revitalization priorities. The supplemental funds announced today will help communities reuse vacant and abandoned properties and turn them into community assets such as housing, recreation and open space, health facilities, social services, transportation options, infrastructure and commerce opportunities.

RLFs specifically supply funding for loans and sub-grants to carry out cleanup activities at brownfield sites. The supplemental funding to each grantee ranges from about $200,000 to $500,000. These funds are provided to communities who have shown achieved success in their work to clean up and redevelop brownfield sites.

A recent national study shows that cleaning up brownfields leads to residential property value increases of 5 - 15.2% within a 1.24-mile radius of the site. (Haninger et al. 2017). Another study analyzing data near 48 brownfields found that an estimated $29 to $97 million in additional tax revenue is generated for local governments in a single year after cleanup. This is two to seven times more than the $12.4 million EPA contributed to the cleanup of those brownfields.

More information on EPA's Brownfields program is available at: https://www.epa.gov/brownfields

https://www.epa.gov/brownfields/announcing-fy18-supplemental-funding-brownfields-revolving-loan-fund-grants