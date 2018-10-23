News Releases from Region 05

EPA Announces $555,000 to Coalition for Sustainable Initiatives to Reduce Diesel Pollution in Great Lakes States

Contact Information: Joshua Singer (singer.joshua@epa.gov) 312-353-5069

CHICAGO – (Oct. 23, 2018) The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has awarded a $555,000 grant to the Coalition for Sustainable Initiatives (CFSI) to reduce harmful diesel pollution in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, and Wisconsin by replacing older diesel vehicles with newer, cleaner ones.

“EPA’s grant will support clean air projects to help people in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio and Wisconsin breathe easier,” said EPA Region 5 Administrator Cathy Stepp. “Clean diesel grants also spur innovation and support jobs by replacing older, dirtier engines with newer, cleaner ones.”

“We are extremely proud to receive this grant and for our partnerships with the EPA, Midwest Clean Diesel Initiative and fleet partners seeking to reduce harmful diesel emissions and conserve fuel,” said CFSI Environmental Initiatives Director Matt Marcum. “CFSI is dedicated to supporting approaches, tools and metrics for environmental improvement and sustainability. This grant will contribute significantly to the reduction of emissions from heavy duty trucks operating along heavily traveled goods movement corridors throughout the EPA Region 5 states of Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin.”

With this Diesel Emissions Reduction Act (DERA) grant, CFSI will work to reduce diesel emissions by helping to replace older diesel vehicles with newer cleaner ones. CFSI’s projects include the replacement of 19 combination short haul heavy-duty Class 8 trucks with clean diesel and liquefied natural gas trucks. Targeted vehicles operate in air quality nonattainment areas in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, and Wisconsin. This project will reduce the amount of nitrogen oxide, particulate matter (soot), hydrocarbons, carbon monoxide, and carbon dioxide in the air.

EPA provides grants under the Diesel Emissions Reduction Act to protect human health and improve air quality by reducing emissions from diesel engines.

For more information: https://www.epa.gov/cleandiesel