EPA Announces $660,526 Grant to American Lung Association to Reduce Diesel Pollution in Illinois, Indiana, and Michigan

Contact Information: Joshua Singer (singer.joshua@epa.gov) 312-353-5069

CHICAGO – (Oct. 23, 2018) The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has awarded a $660,526 grant to the American Lung Association to reduce harmful diesel pollution in Illinois, Indiana, and Michigan by replacing older diesel vehicles with newer, cleaner ones.

“EPA’s grant will support clean air projects to help people in Illinois, Indiana and Michigan breathe easier,” said EPA Region 5 Administrator Cathy Stepp. “Clean diesel grants also spur innovation and support jobs by replacing older, dirtier engines with newer, cleaner ones.”

“This project will help improve air quality which will result in health benefits for the people who live in the affected areas. Diesel emissions cause respiratory disease and illness to all people,” said American Lung Association National Clean Air Senior Director Angela Tin. “We are pleased to be working with U.S. EPA to reduce diesel emissions across the Region.”

With this Diesel Emissions Reduction Act (DERA) grant, the nonprofit American Lung Association will continue its work with its partners to reduce diesel emissions in Illinois, Indiana, and Michigan. American Lung Association will use the $660,526 grant to purchase 48 auxiliary power units for locomotives and four diesel particulate filters for municipal vehicles. This project will cut the amount of nitrogen oxide, particulate matter (soot), hydrocarbons, carbon monoxide, and carbon dioxide in the air.

EPA provides grants under the Diesel Emissions Reduction Act to protect human health and improve air quality by reducing emissions from diesel engines.

For more information: https://www.epa.gov/cleandiesel