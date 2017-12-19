News Releases from Headquarters › Office of the Administrator (AO)

EPA Announces Appointment of Cathy Stepp to Region 5 Administrator

WASHINGTON – Today, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Scott Pruitt announced the appointment of Cathy Stepp to become regional administrator for Region 5. Ms. Stepp will oversee environmental protection efforts in: Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, and Wisconsin.

Cathy Stepp currently serves as a principal deputy regional administrator for Region 7 and will return to the Midwest region where she previously served as the secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources from 2011 to 2017. While serving as a state cabinet secretary, Cathy lead the third largest agency in the state with about 4,000 employees and was responsible for state enforcement and protection of: wildlife, fisheries, state parks, trails, forests, and environmental permitting.

Ms. Stepp also previously served as a Wisconsin state senator from 2003 to 2007, where she represented nearly 160,000 constituents and authored and advanced legislation on regulatory reform, job creation, and other issues. Prior to entering public service, Ms. Stepp owned a small business, a home building company.

“Cathy Stepp's experience working as a statewide cabinet official, elected official, and small business owner will bring a fresh perspective to EPA as we look to implement President Trump’s agenda.” said EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt.

Her nomination is receiving high accolades from across the region:

Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker: “Cathy is a strong, trusted reformer who will continue to serve the country well as an EPA regional administrator. As Wisconsin’s DNR secretary, she led an outstanding workforce committed to preserving and promoting our natural resources while placing a strong focus on customer service and common sense. We wish her all the best in her new role.”

Ohio EPA Director Craig Butler: “I am very pleased that Cathy Stepp will be the USEPA region 5 administrator. She is a strong leader with proven state experience. She knows how to get things done and I look forward to working closely with her.”

Commissioner of the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency John Linc Stine: “I’m really looking forward to working with Cathy Stepp as she takes on this new role. I’ve collaborated with Cathy before on our shared waters (Lake Superior and the Mississippi River) in her role as the Wisconsin DNR Commissioner and in her work with the Environmental Council of States (ECOS). I’m confident she understands the key environmental protection issues facing the Midwestern and Great Lakes states in EPA Region 5.”

Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce President & CEO Kurt Bauer: “Wisconsin and the other states in EPA’s Region 5 will be well-served by Cathy Stepp. As Secretary of the Wisconsin DNR, she routinely balanced the needs of a growing economy with the importance of protecting our natural resources. As Region 5 Administrator, I have no doubt that she will take a common-sense approach to environmental oversight, just as she did for nearly seven years in Wisconsin.”

Wisconsin Realtors Association Senior Vice President of Legal and Public Affairs Thomas D. Larson: “No problem is too big for Cathy Stepp. Her enthusiastic, can-do attitude, combined with her tireless energy and superb problem-solving skills make her the perfect choice to serve as the Regional Administrator for EPA’s Region 5.”