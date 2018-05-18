News Releases from Headquarters

EPA Announces Appointment of Mike Stoker to Region 9 Administrator

Contact Information: EPA Press Office (press@epa.gov)

WASHINGTON – Today, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Scott Pruitt announced the appointment of Mike Stoker to become regional administrator for Region 9. Mr. Stoker will oversee environmental protection efforts in Arizona, California, Hawaii, and Nevada.

Mike Stoker has spent his life working as an attorney at law specializing in agriculture, labor, land use, and environmental law and most recentely served as director of government affairs for UnitedAg, the second largest agricultural association in California. Mr. Stoker has spent much of his career serving the public. He was a member on Santa Barbara County’s Board of Supervisors from 1986-1994, chairman of the California Agricultural Labor Relations Board from 1995-2000, and California deputy secretary of state from 2000-2002.

“Mike Stoker is highly qualified and well-equipped to lead Region 9,” said EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt. “Through his public service and career in law, he understands the environmental challenges facing the region and will bring a wealth of experience and expertise to EPA.”

His appointment is receiving widespread praise:

U.S. Congressman Jeff Denham (CA-10): “I've known Mike for almost 20 years. His background makes him exceptionally well-qualified and I can think of no one who will do a better job of putting the Valley jobs and Valley families first.”

President of the California Business Roundtable Robert C Lapsley: “To grow jobs in California, we need balance between our important environmental needs and diverse economy. Mike Stoker understands our economy, he understands our environment and he understands that successful public policy requires strong communication and balance. His qualifications as an agricultural law attorney, with an emphasis in environmental law, combined with his decades of experience as an appointed and elected policymaker including the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors will serve California well. We look forward to working with Mr. Stoker in his new position as EPA Region 9 Administrator.”

Executive director of SOS California Judy Rossiter: “Having worked with Mike Stoker directly on a number of issues over the past decade, SOS California fully supports Mike's appointment to the EPA! He has devoted his career to the service of our community and has faithfully fulfilled his commitments with fair and balanced practices. Mike’s passion and life-long concern for the environment will shine throughout his appointment.”

Executive Vice President of Public Affairs for the California Chamber of Commerce Martin Wilson: “Mike Stoker will bring years of practical, hands on experience to the EPA’s Region 9. With background as an elected member of the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors as well as his work as an environmental attorney for California’s farmers makes Mike uniquely qualified to understand the public and economic pressures facing regulators in this three-state region. The President has chosen wisely in naming Mike Stoker the EPA Region 9 Administrator.”

Executive Vice President and General Counsel for UnitedAg Clare Marie Einsmann: “UnitedAg has worked with Mike Stoker for many years. He has always been a big supporter of agriculture. Mr. Stoker understands the need for cooperation between agriculture and the EPA in order for California agriculture to continue to produce 80% of the nation’s fruits and vegetables.”

Executive director for the Coalition of Labor, Agriculture, and Business Andy Caldwell: “Mike Stoker is the perfect choice to serve as region 9 administrator. He has demonstrated experience in managing and directing regulatory efforts in a manner that maximizes the benefits while minimizing the costs.”