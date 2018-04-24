News Releases from Region 05

EPA Announces Availability of Funding to Reduce Emissions from Diesel Engines in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio and Wisconsin

Preference given to fleets in areas facing air quality challenges

Contact Information: Joshua Singer (singer.joshua@epa.gov) 3123535069

CHICAGO – U.S. Environmental Protection Agency today announced the availability of grant funding to modernize the Great Lakes region’s diesel fleet by retrofitting or replacing vehicles with cleaner, more efficient diesel engines. EPA is soliciting proposals of up to $3 million in Diesel Emission Reduction Program (DERA) grant funding from eligible applicants in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio and Wisconsin, subject to the availability of funds. EPA will award approximately $40 million of DERA grant funding nationwide.

“These grants will incentivize improvements to aging diesel fleets and improve air quality throughout the country,” said EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt. “EPA will continue to target funds to areas facing significant air quality issues.”

Diesel-powered engines move approximately 90 percent of the nation’s freight tonnage, and today nearly all highway freight trucks, locomotives, and commercial marine vessels are powered by diesel engines.

EPA is soliciting proposals nationwide for projects that significantly reduce diesel emissions and exposure, especially from fleets operating at goods movements facilities in areas designated as having poor air quality. Priority for funding will be given to projects that engage and benefit local communities and applicants that demonstrate their ability to promote and continue efforts to reduce emissions after the project has ended.

Under this competition, EPA anticipates awarding approximately six to 10 assistance agreements in Region 5, which comprises Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio and Wisconsin. Applicants from those states must request funding from EPA’s Region 5 office. EPA Region 5 will accept proposals requesting up to $3 million in grant funds.

Eligible applicants include regional, state, local or tribal agencies, or port authorities with jurisdiction over transportation or air quality. Nonprofit organizations may apply if they provide pollution reduction or educational services to diesel fleet owners or have, as their principal purpose, the promotion of transportation or air quality. Applicants may apply until Tuesday, June 5, 2018.

EPA anticipates releasing a separate Request for Proposals for Tribal applicants during 2018.

Since the first year of the DERA program in 2008, EPA has awarded funds to over 730 projects across the U.S. Many of these grants funded cleaner diesel engines that operate in economically disadvantaged communities whose residents suffer from higher-than-average instances of asthma, heart and lung disease.

For more information and to access the Request for Proposals, visit www.epa.gov/cleandiesel/clean-diesel-national-grants.

For more information on the National Clean Diesel campaign, visit www.epa.gov/cleandiesel.