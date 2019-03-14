News Releases from Region 07

EPA Announces Bimbo Bakeries USA in Dubuque, Iowa, as 2018 ENERGY STAR® Certified Manufacturing Plant

(Lenexa, Kan., March 14, 2019) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced today that Bimbo Bakeries USA in Dubuque, Iowa, is one of 100 manufacturing plants nationwide to earn an ENERGY STAR certification for their superior energy performance in 2018. Together, these plants reduced their energy bills by more than $400 million, saved more than 70 trillion British thermal units (TBtu) of energy, and achieved broad emissions reductions, including 4.5 million metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions. The energy savings are enough to meet the annual energy needs of nearly 440,000 American households.

“We applaud these companies who are taking the lead in cutting energy costs and reducing waste,” said EPA Assistant Administrator for Air and Radiation Bill Wehrum. “These leaders are proving that energy efficiency is good for business and for the environment – by fostering innovation, increasing competitiveness, and reducing air pollution.”

EPA’s ENERGY STAR Industrial Program provides industry-specific energy benchmarking tools and other resources for 19 different types of manufacturing plants, enabling plants to compare energy performance to others in the same industry and establish meaningful energy performance benchmarks and goals. Only plants in the top 25 percent of energy performance nationwide can earn the ENERGY STAR. Plants from the automotive, baking, cement, corn refining, food processing, glass manufacturing, pharmaceutical manufacturing, and petroleum refining sectors are among those that qualified in 2018.

About the ENERGY STAR Industrial Program

Since 2006, the ENERGY STAR Industrial Program has annually certified manufacturing plants for performing within the top 25 percent of energy performance in their industries nationwide. More than 200 plants have achieved this distinction since 2006. For more information, visit: www.energystar.gov/plants. For a list of all certified plants, visit: www.energystar.gov/buildinglist. To learn more about how ENERGY STAR and industry work together, visit: www.energystar.gov/industry.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations – including more than 40 percent of the Fortune 500® – rely on their partnership with EPA to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped American families and businesses save nearly 4 trillion kilowatt-hours of electricity and achieve associated reductions of over 3 billion metric tons of greenhouse gases. In 2017 alone, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped Americans save $30 billion in energy costs. More background information about ENERGY STAR can be found at www.energystar.gov/about and www.energystar.gov/numbers.

