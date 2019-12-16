News Releases from Headquarters › Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention (OCSPP)

EPA Announces Competitive Grant Award for the Pesticide Regulatory Education Program

Contact Information: EPA Press Office (press@epa.gov )

WASHINGTON — Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced that the University of California Statewide Integrated Pest Management Program is the recipient of a cooperative agreement to implement the Pesticide Regulatory Education Program (PREP). EPA expects the total funding for the five-year period of the cooperative agreement, which begins in fiscal year 2020, to be $2.675 million.

“PREP provides vital training to our state, tribal and U.S. territorial regulatory partners working under federal pesticide cooperative agreements,” said Alexandra Dapolito Dunn, assistant administrator for EPA’s Office of Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention “The training enhances the ability of state and tribal managers to formulate and carry out pesticide regulatory programs and undertake new initiatives to deal with emerging challenges.”

Today’s award provides funding for PREP through the University of California Statewide Integrated Pest Management Program, which will manage the logistics of developing and hosting the courses at the University of California, Davis, and in different locations around the nation.

Background

PREP is an educational program designed primarily for state managers who conduct pesticide regulatory and enforcement programs. The program provides information on technical, policy and management issues, as well as a wide array of cutting-edge pesticide topics.

Courses are offered in an informal setting and provide attendees an opportunity to learn and interact with their peers and federal counterparts. PREP curriculum relies upon the expertise of both private and public-sector individuals who present perspectives on issues relevant to pesticide regulation. Courses typically include both classroom and field instruction.

The PREP program began in 1990. To date, there have been 158 PREP courses offered, serving every state, five territories and several tribes. For more information about PREP, visit the University of California Statewide Integrated Pest Management Program PREP website at: https://prep.ipm.ucanr.edu/



Read the April 2019 PREP Funding Opportunity Announcement - EPA-HQ-OPP-2019-001 for more information on the cooperative agreement and PREP.