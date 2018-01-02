News Releases from Region 03

EPA Announces Deletion of Lansdale Site in Pennsylvania From Superfund National Priorities List

EPA Making Strides in Cleaning Up the Nation’s Most Contaminated Sites

Contact Information: EPA Region 3 Press Office (R3_Press@epa.gov)

WASHINGTON (January 2, 2018) – As a result of staff working hard to implement Administrator Scott Pruitt’s initiatives to make strides in cleaning up the nation’s most contaminated toxic land sites, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is announcing significant improvement in 2017 – through the deletion of all or parts of seven Superfund sites from the National Priorities List (NPL), including the North Penn 6 site in Lansdale, Pennsylvania. This is more than triple the number of sites removed from the list in 2016.

“We have made it a priority to get these sites cleaned up faster and in the right way, said EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt. “By creating a streamlined task force and making major remedy decisions that hold potentially responsible parties accountable for clean up, the Superfund program is carrying out the Agency’s mission of protecting human health and the environment more every day.”

The partial deletion of the North Penn Area 6 site applies to a 6.5-acre segment that is referred to as the Administrative Parcel, which has been subject to all appropriate response actions and does not require further cleanup. This means that EPA has determined that the soil contamination at the Administrative Parcel has been effectively cleaned up and no longer poses a threat to human health or the environment. EPA has not identified groundwater contamination at the Administrative Parcel that poses a threat to human health or the environment; however, EPA maintains a groundwater treatment system at a portion of the site outside of the Administrative Parcel.

The current property owner plans to reuse/redevelop the Administrative Parcel into a residential development with 174 semi-attached condominium units.

The North Penn Area 6 site is located in and around the Borough of Lansdale in Montgomery County. In 1979, high levels of trichloroethene (TCE) were detected in several wells within the Lansdale area. This discovery led to the addition of the Site to the NPL in 1989.

More information on the site can be found at: https://cumulis.epa.gov/supercpad/cursites/csitinfo.cfm?id=0301733.

In 2016, EPA had deletion activities at two NPL sites, one full site and portions of another. But in 2017, under the leadership of Administrator Pruitt, EPA has deleted three entire sites and portions of four others. This increase in deletions reflects Administrator Pruitt’s commitment to accelerating progress, reducing risks at Superfund sites and returning sites to productive use.

These deletions come on the heels of Administrator Pruitt’s list of 21 sites that have been targeted for immediate and intense attention – a direct response to the Superfund Task Force Recommendations issued this summer.

NPL deletion occurs when all the remedies are successfully implemented and no further cleanup is required to protect human health or the environment. The Agency deletes portions of NPL sites when work at those portions is complete and other parts of the site still have ongoing actions.

The three completely deleted sites are:

Nutting Truck & Caster Co. in Minnesota , originally contaminated with trichloroethylene (TCE) in groundwater;

Shpack Landfill in Massachusetts , which had contaminated soil, sediment and groundwater; and,

Perdido Ground Water Contamination in Alabama, which was originally contaminated with benzene.



EPA completed partial deletions for:

Mystery Bridge Rd/U.S. Highway 20 in Wyoming , which had a groundwater plume and soils that contained benzene, toluene, ethylbenzene, and total xylenes;

Ellisville Site in Missouri, which contained drums full of hazardous materials;

Omaha Lead in Nebraska , where surface soil was contaminated by deposition of air emissions from historic lead smelting and refining operations; and,

North Penn - Area 6 in Pennsylvania, where soils and groundwater were contaminated with volatile organic compounds.

Deleting a site or portions of a site from the NPL may facilitate future redevelopment, one of EPA’s goals for the Superfund program.

The NPL is one focus area of the Superfund Task Force Recommendations to improve and revitalize the Superfund program. Work to prioritize and reinvigorate the Superfund program is underway and will continue into 2018.



The Superfund Task Force Recommendations can be viewed at https://www.epa.gov/superfund/superfund-task-force-recommendations

Additional information about EPA’s NPL deletions can be viewed at: https://www.epa.gov/superfund/superfund-national-priorities-list-deletion

To search for more information about these sites, and other sites deleted from the NPL, please visit https://www.epa.gov/superfund/superfund-national-priorities-list-npl-deletion-search