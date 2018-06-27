News Releases from Headquarters › Water (OW)

EPA Announces Next Set of PFAS Community Engagement Events

WASHINGTON – Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced the next three community engagement events on per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). EPA’s next community engagement events will be held throughout the summer in Pennsylvania, near Fountain, Colorado as well as eastern North Carolina.

“Building on the excellent event the Agency held in New Hampshire, we look forward to traveling to additional communities to hear directly from those impacted by these chemicals," said EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt. “The partnerships we are forming through these events and the input we receive will help us develop our PFAS Management Plan and better protect public health.”

The Agency’s next event will be an all-day event in Horsham, Pennsylvania on July 25, 2018. The event will include a working session in the morning, followed by a listening session. If you are interested in attending the event, please register here: https://www.epa.gov/pfas/forms/pfas-community-engagement-horsham-pa. Those interested in speaking should select the option to speak while registering. The event is open to the public and press.

“The contamination of PFOA and PFOS in drinking water in Bucks and Montgomery counties is a potentially serious health matter for those impacted. I appreciate that the EPA is honoring my request to visit southeastern Pennsylvania and meet with community members who have been impacted by this water contamination,” said Senator Pat Toomey (R-PA). “I hope the visit provides the EPA and the CDC with critical information about the possible health effects of PFOA and PFOS exposure.”

EPA continues to work closely with the states and communities in Colorado and North Carolina to finalize details on those events. As additional locations become available, EPA will provide details on www.epa.gov/pfas.

“I am pleased to hear the EPA is proactively reaching out to the local communities who may be affected by PFOS/PFOA exposure,” said Rep. Doug Lamborn (CO-05). “I will continue to do everything in my power to facilitate coordination between local and federal authorities. Ensuring that my constituents have safe drinking water has been a priority of mine for a long time. I will continue to work with the EPA and other federal agencies towards that end.”

“I asked the Administrator to come to my district because I want him to hear directly from our community and because addressing the GenX issue remains a top priority from me,” said Rep. Richard Hudson (NC-08). “I will continue to work with federal, state, and local officials to make sure we get the right information to protect our community.”

Background

At the PFAS National Leadership Summit in Washington, D.C. on May 22-23, Administrator Pruitt announced four actions EPA will take:

EPA will initiate steps to evaluate the need for a maximum contaminant level (MCL) for PFOA and PFOS. We will convene our federal partners and examine everything we know about PFOA and PFOS in drinking water. EPA is beginning the necessary steps to propose designating PFOA and PFOS as “hazardous substances” through one of the available statutory mechanisms, including potentially CERCLA Section 102. EPA is currently developing groundwater cleanup recommendations for PFOA and PFOS at contaminated sites and will complete this task by fall of this year. EPA is taking action in close collaboration with our federal and state partners to develop toxicity values for GenX and PFBS by this summer.

The public’s input is incredibly valuable and meaningful to EPA. Using information from the National Leadership Summit, public docket, and community engagements, EPA plans to develop a PFAS Management Plan for release later this year. In addition, a summary of the community engagement events will be made available on the PFAS Community Engagement website following the event.

Additional information can be found at: https://www.epa.gov/pfas/pfas-community-engagement