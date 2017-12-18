News Releases from Headquarters › Office of the Administrator (AO)

EPA Announces Next Steps After Proposed Clean Power Plan Repeal

WASHINGTON – Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) issued an Advance Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (ANPRM) to announce that the Agency will solicit public input as it considers the next regulatory steps to limit greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from existing electric utility generating units (EGUs), also known as power plants.

"Consistent with our commitment to the rule of law, we’ve already set in motion an assessment of the previous administration’s questionable legal basis in our proposed repeal of the Clean Power Plan. With a clean slate, we can now move forward to provide regulatory certainty," said EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt. "Today’s move ensures adequate and early opportunity for public comment from all stakeholders about next steps the Agency might take to limit greenhouse gases from stationary sources, in a way that properly stays within the law, and the bounds of the authority provided to EPA by Congress."

The ANPRM is a separate, but related, action to the October 16, 2017 proposal to repeal the so-called "Clean Power Plan." In that proposal, EPA proposed to determine that the Obama-era regulation exceeds the Agency’s statutory authority.

The ANPRM offers the public the opportunity to comment on specific topics for the Agency to consider in developing any subsequent proposed rule. EPA is specifically soliciting information on systems of emission reduction that are applicable to or at an EGU facility, information on compliance measures, and information on state-planning requirements under Clean Air Act section 111(d).

EPA will take comment on the ANPRM for 60 days after publication in the Federal Register. More information, including the ANPRM and fact sheet, are available at: https://www.epa.gov/stationary-sources-air-pollution/electric-utility-generating-units-advance-notice-proposed