News Releases from Region 05

EPA Announces Public Comment Period on Draft Clean Air Act Permit for Veolia’s Hazardous Waste Incinerator in Sauget, Illinois

Contact Information: Joshua Singer (singer.joshua@epa.gov) 312-353-5069

CHICAGO (July 19, 2018) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has issued a draft revised Clean Air Act Title V permit for Veolia’s hazardous waste incinerator in Sauget, Ill. The draft operating permit revises the permit that EPA issued in January 2017.



The public can comment on the draft permit until September 5, 2018. EPA has posted a copy of the draft revised permit on its website. A public hearing will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. August 21, 2018, at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, Room 2002 in Building D, 601 James R. Thompson Blvd., East St. Louis.



The draft permit is nearly identical to the preliminary draft permit that was attached to the settlement agreement EPA reached with Veolia in March 2018. EPA previously published a notice in the Federal Register inviting public comment on the settlement agreement and posted a copy of the agreement online.



The draft permit removes from the January 2017 permit the requirement to install continuous multi-metals emissions monitors and inserts a requirement to install and operate mercury emissions controls on two incinerators that previously did not have mercury controls. The draft permit revises the January 2017 permit’s procedures for analyzing hazardous waste burned in the incinerators, but continues to include significant improvements to Veolia’s current feed stream analysis procedures.



For more information: https://www.epa.gov/caa-permitting/veolia-sauget-air-permitting