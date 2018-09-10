News Releases from Headquarters › Air and Radiation (OAR)

EPA Announces Public Hearing on Affordable Clean Energy Proposal

Listening Session to Be Held in Chicago, Ill.

WASHINGTON (September 10, 2018) — On October 1, 2018, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will hold a public hearing on the proposed Affordable Clean Energy proposal in Chicago, Ill. The proposal would replace the prior administration’s Power Plan (CPP), which many have criticized as overly prescriptive and burdensome, with an approach that empowers states, promotes energy independence, and facilitates economic growth and job creation. Specifically, the ACE Rule establishes emission guidelines for states to use when developing plans to limit greenhouse gas emissions at their power plants.

WHAT: Public hearing on the Affordable Clean Energy (ACE) proposal

WHEN: Monday, October 1, 2018

WHERE: Ralph Metcalfe Federal Building, 77 West Jackson Boulevard, Chicago, Illinois

The hearing will convene at 9 am local time and conclude at 8 pm or until everyone has had a chance to speak. All persons wanting to speak are encouraged to register in advance. Registration information will be posted at https://www.epa.gov/stationary-sources-air-pollution/proposal-affordable-clean-energy-ace-rule.

Oral comments and supporting information presented at the public hearing will be considered with the same weight as written statements and supporting information submitted during the public comment period. Written comments must be received by the last day of the comment period, which is Oct. 31, 2018. Comments should be identified by Docket ID No. EPA-HQ-OAR-2017-0355 and may be submitted by one of the methods listed on the ACE proposal: How to Comment web page (https://www.epa.gov/stationary-sources-air-pollution/affordable-clean-energy-rule-proposal-how-comment).

Background

The proposal will work to reduce GHG emissions through four main actions:

ACE defines the “best system of emission reduction” (BSER) for existing power plants as on-site, heat-rate efficiency improvements; ACE provides states with a list of “candidate technologies” that can be used to establish standards of performance and be incorporated into their state plans; ACE updates the New Source Review (NSR) permitting program to further encourage efficiency improvements at existing power plants; and ACE aligns regulations under CAA section 111(d) to give states adequate time and flexibility to develop their state plans.

Key findings from the regulatory impact analysis include the following: