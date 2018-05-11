News Releases from Region 07

EPA Announces Reappointment of Local Leaders from Kansas and Iowa to National Advisory Committee

(Lenexa, Kan., May 11, 2018) – Today, the U. S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced the appointment of 14 new members to the Local Government Advisory Committee (LGAC). The 33-member LGAC, which includes Kansas and Iowa leaders, helps EPA develop strong partnerships with local governments to provide more efficient and effective environmental protection at the community, state, and federal level.

“EPA’s efforts to protect public health and the environment are most effective when the Agency works cooperatively with state and local governments,” said EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt. “I look forward to working with the committee members on important environmental issues, while developing stronger and more robust partnerships across states, tribes, and local communities.”

“Seeking local input is a big step by EPA in making environmental policies that work for our communities. Local governments are not only concerned about the environmental and public health of our citizens, but also financial stewardship,” said Mayor Bob Dixson, Greensburg, Kansas, and committee chair. “We know what works best for our communities, and Administrator Pruitt understands and respects that.”

EPA is committed to collaborating with state and local governments in the spirit of cooperative federalism to build on their work to achieve cost reductions and better allocate resources. Improvements to public health and the environment are best achieved when EPA works together with states, tribes, and communities to address environmental issues through trust, collaboration, and partnership.

The new and reappointed committee members were selected based on their demonstrated leadership experience, proven record of service to their communities, and involvement in effective environmental protection services and programs at the community, state, and federal level.

Reappointed LGAC members in EPA Region 7 include:

Mayor Bob Dixson, Greensburg, Kansas

House Representative Tom Sloan, state of Kansas

Assistant City Manager Teri Goodman, Dubuque, Iowa

Chartered in 1993 under the Federal Advisory Committee Act, the LGAC meets four to six times per year to provide independent and objective policy advice to the EPA Administrator. The committee will have their first meeting in early summer.

