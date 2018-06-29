News Releases from Region 06

EPA Approves Changes to Arkansas’ Clean-Air Plan for New or Modified Minor Sources of Air Pollution

DALLAS – (June 29, 2018) The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) approved revisions to the state of Arkansas’ clean-air plan for minor New Source Review (NSR). These changes include increasing the emissions thresholds that determine which facilities are required to get minor NSR permits, and setting levels to determine whether a proposed change at an existing facility qualifies as having trivial effects on emissions.

“Clean Air Act requirements give states flexibility in how they meet air-quality goals,” said Regional Administrator Anne Idsal. “Arkansas has shown their clean-air plan accounts for emissions while not harming air quality.”

The Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) submitted revisions and supporting technical documents, and held several stakeholder meetings while developing the revisions. EPA found that ADEQ’s proposed revisions met Clean Air Act standards.

EPA’s decision also addresses a significant portion of ADEQ’s clean-air plan revisions for minor NSR permitting which had been backlogged for federal review. Under Administrator Scott Pruitt's leadership, EPA has increased efficiency in processing state clean-air plan reviews and is in the process of eliminating its backlog of overdue reviews by 2020.

EPA's New Source Review permitting requirements protect air quality when factories, industrial boilers and power plants are newly built or modified. Minor NSR permitting pertains to emissions from facilities that do not contribute to significant deterioration of air quality. States are able to customize the requirements of the minor NSR program as long as their program meets minimum requirements.

