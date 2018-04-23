News Releases from Region 06

EPA Approves State of Texas’ Clean-Air Plan for Prescribed Burning

Contact Information: Jennah Durant or Joe Hubbard (R6Press@epa.gov) 214 665-2200

DALLAS – (April 23, 2018) The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) approved the state of Texas’s clean-air plan relating to prescribed burning. EPA’s approval covers revisions submitted by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) on issues including the use of basic smoke management practices and requirements for certified prescribed burn managers.

“Prescribed burns are an important tool for safely managing certain ecologic areas,” said Regional Administrator Anne Idsal. “The state of Texas has incorporated these events into the clean-air plan in a clear, responsible manner.”

TCEQ’s submitted revisions are consistent with basic smoke management practices published by the U.S. Forest Service, and specify burns must be done under the authority of a certified and insured burn manager. The revisions also clarify the distinction between prescribed burns and burns involved in land-clearing or disposing of wastes. The revisions include requirements that protect public health and property and reduce or eliminate an impact from prescribed burning on clean-air standards.

States maintain clean-air plans called state implementation plans (SIPs) which incorporate requirements of the Clean Air Act. SIPs specifically deal with the National Ambient Air Quality Standards, which regulate pollutants such as ozone, particulate matter and sulfur dioxide. SIPs include air pollution regulations, control strategies, and other measures to ensure the state meets these standards. SIPs and any changes made to them must be approved by EPA.

