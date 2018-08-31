News Releases from Region 04

EPA to Award $2 Million Grant to Establish Pensacola and Perdido Bays Estuary Program

Contact Information: Dawn Harris-Young (harris-young.dawn@epa.gov) (404) 562-8421 (Direct), (404) 562-8400 (Main)

ATLANTA (August 31, 2018) – On Wednesday, September 5, 2018 in Pensacola, Fla., the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Gulf of Mexico Program will recognize the Bay Area Resource Council (BARC) as the recipient of a $2 million cooperative agreement. The goal of the project is to develop a new estuary program in the panhandle of Florida.

What: EPA Awards BARC $2 Million to Develop New Estuary Program in Florida Panhandle

When: Wednesday, September 5, 2018 at 4:00 p.m.

Where: Old Courthouse - Steps

223 Palafox Place

Pensacola

Who: EPA Regional Administrator Trey Glenn

BARC Chair and Escambia County Commissioner Grover Robinson

Parking: Parking is available in the Escambia County Parking Garage located at 226 South Baylen Street. The parking garage is immediately adjacent to the Commission Chamber.

The Gulf of Mexico Program began in 1988 to protect, restore and maintain the health and productivity of the Gulf of Mexico ecosystem in economically sustainable ways. The Gulf of Mexico Program is funded by the EPA and is a non-regulatory, inclusive consortium of state and federal government agencies and representatives of the business and agricultural community, fishing industry, scientists, environmentalists, and community leaders from all five Gulf States.

More information about the Gulf of Mexico Program: https://www.epa.gov/gulfofmexico.

***Interested media should e-mail an RSVP to harris-young.dawn@epa.gov. Please include your name, media affiliation and contact information.