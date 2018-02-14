News Releases from Region 05

EPA Awards $1 million to Chicago for Diesel Pollution Reduction

Contact Information: Joshua Singer (singer.joshua@epa.gov) 312-353-5069

(CHICAGO) February 14, 2018 — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has awarded the Chicago Transit Authority and the Chicago Department of Aviation more than $1 million to reduce diesel emissions from buses that transport people around the city and from equipment used to support operations at O’Hare Airport.

“These projects will help people breathe cleaner air,” said EPA Region 5 Administrator Cathy Stepp. “Clean diesel grants also spur innovation and support jobs by helping to replace older, dirtier engines with newer, cleaner ones.”

EPA awarded the Chicago Transit Authority a $400,000 Diesel Emissions Reduction Act grant to replace an older, dirtier public transit bus with an all-electric bus that produces zero emissions. The bus will join CTA’s growing fleet of all-electric vehicles to help reduce diesel emissions across the Chicago area. CTA is providing matching funds of $488,889.

“The CTA and Mayor Rahm Emanuel are committed to making the city of Chicago the greenest city in the world and protecting the environment for future generations,” said CTA President Dorval R. Carter Jr. “This additional funding brings us one step closer to that goal by helping expand our existing fleet of electric buses, which will further reduce harmful emissions and improve air quality for everyone.”

EPA also awarded the Chicago Department of Aviation a $640,000 Diesel Emissions Reduction Act grant to replace 26 older, dirtier pieces of airport support equipment with zero emissions, all-electric versions. The support equipment is part of a larger effort to reduce pollution and increase use of zero-emissions electric vehicles and equipment at O’Hare airport. The Chicago Department of Aviation is providing matching funds of $790,000.

“The Chicago Department of Aviation is always looking for ways to proactively reduce emissions across all aspects of our operations,” said CDA Commissioner Ginger S. Evans. “This grant funding allows Chicago O’Hare and our partners at United Airlines to continue adopting innovative, sustainable solutions that further build upon our legacy of environmental stewardship as we look to modernize and prepare for the future.”

These projects will cut the amount of nitrogen oxide, particulate matter (soot), hydrocarbons, carbon monoxide and carbon dioxide in the air. EPA provides grants under the Diesel Emissions Reduction Act to protect human health and improve air quality by reducing emissions from diesel engines.

For more information on the EPA’s Clean Diesel program go to www.epa.gov/cleandiesel.

For more information on the Midwest Clean Diesel Initiative go to www.epa.gov/midwestcleandiesel.

