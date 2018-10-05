News Releases from Region 03

EPA awards a $100,000 environmental education grant to West Virginia University Research Corp.

Contact Information: EPA Region 3 Press Office (R3press@epa.gov)

PHILADELPHIA (October 5, 2018) Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced a $100,000 environmental education grant to the West Virginia University (WVU) Research Corp. in Morgantown, West Virginia to engage students and the community in citizen science projects that will improve environmental awareness.

“It is encouraging to see groups like the WVU Research Corp. take the initiative to get students and community members involved in environmental projects,” said EPA Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Cosmo Servidio. “Citizen science can establish a positive framework in a community that will continuously help protect human health and the environment.”

The WVU Research Corp. will use the funding to develop environmental education and stewardship opportunities that will focus on improving water quality in local streams. These will include a water monitoring program and an environmental restoration project.

The WVU Research Corp. is one of 37 organizations designated to receive $3.3 million for projects under the 2018 Environmental Education (EE) Grants Program. Funding to organizations that provide environmental education activities and programs ranges from $50,000 to $100,000. The awards are going to organizations in 29 states, including the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

To learn more about grant winners, or to apply for future Environmental Education Grant competitions, visit: https://www.epa.gov/education/environmental-education-ee-grants. This website will be updated as additional grants are awarded.

For more information about environmental education grants, see https://www.epa.gov/education

# # #