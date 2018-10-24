News Releases from Region 03

EPA awards $100,000 grant to teach students, teachers in Richmond, Va. schools about Chesapeake Bay

PHILADELPHIA (October 24, 2018) Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced a $100,000 environmental education grant to the Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay to increase environmental awareness for students and teachers in the Richmond Public Schools with an emphasis on how stormwater issues affect the Chesapeake Bay.

“It is encouraging to see groups like the Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay developing a program that will teach and inspire students and teachers about the importance of protecting the Chesapeake Bay,” said EPA Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Cosmo Servidio. “Environmental education begins in our own backyards and classrooms. This project is intended to increase public awareness so communities can make informed decisions.”

The Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay, a non-profit organization with offices in Maryland, Pennsylvania and Virginia, will use funding to teach students, educators and parents about stormwater runoff and the benefits of using stormwater management practices to reduce pollution from school campuses, as well as private and public properties.

The program will use a variety of indoor and outdoor lessons and community workshops to educate students and adults about their environmental footprint and what they can do to protect the James River Watershed and the Chesapeake Bay.

The Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay is one of 37 organizations designated to receive $3.3 million for projects under the 2018 Environmental Education (EE) Grants Program this year. Funding will range from $50,000 to $100,000 to organizations that provide environmental education activities and programs. The awards are going to organizations in 29 states, including the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

To learn more about grant winners, or to apply for future Environmental Education Grant competitions, visit: https://www.epa.gov/education/environmental-education-ee-grants. This website will be updated as additional grants are awarded.

For more information about environmental education grants, visit: https://www.epa.gov/education

