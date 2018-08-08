News Releases from Region 10

EPA Awards $1,217,516 to Idaho Department of Environmental Quality to Improve Air Quality

Contact Information: Suzanne Skadowski (skadowski.suzanne@epa.gov ) 206-553-2160

Seattle -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency recently awarded $1,217,516 to the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality to support the state’s air quality program. The grant will support attainment and maintenance of Clean Air Act standards in Idaho communities.

“EPA and our regulatory partners at the state and local level have taken significant steps to dramatically reduce harmful air pollutants and provide important health protections,” said EPA Regional Administrator Chris Hladick. “This grant helps further protect our communities and gives us a better understanding of the air pollution sources that may be affecting Idaho’s local air quality.”

“We are pleased to accept an EPA grant which assists us in continuing to operate Idaho’s air quality program,” said Idaho’s Air Quality Division Administrator Tiffany Floyd. “Our progress is most effectively achieved through actions and support from our local and federal partners.”

IDEQ will use the grant funds to issue pollution control permits, maintain air monitoring stations to ensure compliance with the National Ambient Air Quality Standards, and maintain an effective compliance assurance program to ensure air pollution sources are in compliance with permit conditions and regulatory requirements.

Background

EPA’s most recent air trends report highlights that, between 1970 and 2017, the combined emissions of six key pollutants dropped by 73 percent, while the U.S. economy grew more than three times. A closer look at more recent progress shows that between 1990 and 2017, average concentrations of harmful air pollutants decreased significantly across our nation:

Sulfur dioxide (1-hour) ↓ 88 percent

Lead (3-month average) ↓80 percent

Carbon monoxide (8-hour) ↓ 77 percent

Nitrogen dioxide (annual) ↓ 56 percent

Fine Particulate Matter (24-hour) ↓ 40 percent

Coarse Particulate Matter (24-hour) ↓ 34 percent and

Ground-level ozone (8-hour) ↓ 22 percent

The report includes interactive graphics that enable citizens, policymakers, and stakeholders to view and download detailed information by pollutant, geographic location, and year. Explore the report and download graphics and data here: U.S. Air Trends Report.

The Clean Air Act was established to lower levels of six common pollutants -- particles, ozone, lead, carbon monoxide, nitrogen dioxide and sulfur dioxide -- and hazardous pollutants. Data of actual conditions is key to state and local clean air programs and areas reaching attainment. The progress of the Clean Air Act reflects efforts by state, local governments, business, non-profit and non-government organizations, and EPA. EPA continues to work with states, local governments, tribes, and citizens – to further improve air quality for all Americans.

Learn more about IDEQ’s air quality program: http://www.deq.idaho.gov/air-quality.aspx

Find more information about EPA’s Air Quality programs: https://www3.epa.gov/airquality/