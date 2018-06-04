News Releases from Region 05

EPA Awards $149,000 to Protect Air and Water Quality in Ohio

Contact Information: Joshua Singer (singer.joshua@epa.gov) 312-353-5069

CHICAGO (June 4, 2018) – U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has awarded $149,000 in three separate grants to protect air and water quality in Ohio.



“EPA funding for Ohio programs to reduce air pollution and protect underground water sources demonstrates our commitment to cooperative federalism,” said EPA Region 5 Administrator Cathy Stepp. “By working together, we can provide better environmental results.”



“I am glad to see the EPA is continuing to work with state and local officials to address the challenges of air and water quality in Ohio. Everybody wants clean air and water and I look forward to seeing the positive results of these grants,” said Congressman Warren Davidson (OH-08).



EPA awarded $68,150 to Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR), the first portion of a $144,000 grant for the year to protect water quality. ODNR will use the grant to conduct activities related to protecting underground water sources. Responsibilities and anticipated activities include permitting for Class II injection wells, witnessing all cementing operations for Class II and Class III injection wells, inspecting Class II and Class III injection wells, maintaining the Underground Injection Control (UIC) enforcement database, and ensuring that UIC enforcement actions are completed in a timely manner.



“This funding, provided under the 1983 primacy enforcement authority agreement with the U.S. EPA, assists the Ohio Department of Natural Resources in maintaining a robust inspection and monitoring program for Class II injection wells. Ohio is a national leader in regards to injection well inspection frequency and stringent permitting to ensure that underground drinking water sources are protected,” said ODNR Director James Zehringer.



EPA also awarded a $35,397 grant to the Regional Air Pollution Control Agency (RAPCA), an office within Dayton & Montgomery County Public Health, increasing the total amount awarded this year to $320,486 so far. RAPCA will use this grant to implement a comprehensive air pollution control program in Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, and Preble counties. RAPCA will also improve air quality by implementing measures to reduce stationary, area, and mobile sources of air pollution with the goal of meeting the National Ambient Air Quality Standards. In addition, RAPCA will address air toxics and support the state's air quality monitoring, enforcement, and permitting efforts.



“The grants we receive from U.S. EPA are vital to our agency’s operation and allow us to carry out our primary mission of protecting the public from the adverse effects of air pollution,” said RAPCA Supervisor Jenny Marsee.



The third grant announced today awarded $45,865 to Hamilton County for air pollution control, increasing the total amount awarded this year to $415,265 so far. The grant will be used to improve air quality by implementing measures to reduce stationary, area, and mobile sources of air pollution with the goal of meeting the national ambient air quality standards. In addition, Hamilton County will address air toxics, and support the state's air quality compliance, enforcement, and permitting efforts.



For more information about EPA grants: https://www.epa.gov/grants

