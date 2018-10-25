News Releases from Region 04

EPA Awards $1.5 Million Grant and Services to Support Environmental Programs in Kentucky

Contact Information: Jason McDonald (mcdonald.jason@epa.gov) 404-562-9203, 404-562-8400

ATLANTA (Oct. 25, 2018) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) awarded the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet a Performance Partnership Grant (PPG) of more than $1.5 million in funding and services to advance environmental protection across the Commonwealth.

“These funds and services were awarded to help Kentucky address its highest environmental priorities,” said Region 4 Administrator Trey Glenn. “Our states are the cornerstone for carrying out programs that ensure the health of citizens and protect the environment in which they live.”

“Kentucky appreciates EPA’s leadership and support that helps the Commonwealth advance its efforts towards a cleaner, safer environment,” said Kentucky Energy and Environment Secretary Charles Snavely.

Kentucky will use the resources to improve air and water quality, provide safe drinking water, restore Brownfields and prevent pollution. A portion of the grant will go towards ongoing pollution prevention assistance to Kentucky businesses and utilities focused on improving energy and water conservation and efficiency. In conjunction with the grant, EPA will provide $323,469 of in-kind services to perform analyses of air toxics samples on the Commonwealth’s behalf.

EPA provides PPGs to states and tribes to help them develop and implement environmental programs. Unlike traditional grants for specific categories, PPGs allow recipients to use EPA funding with greater flexibility, prioritize environmental problems, streamline paperwork and accounting procedures to reduce administrative costs, and try cross-program initiatives and approaches.

Learn more about PPGs at: https://www.epa.gov/ocir/national-environmental-performance-partnership-system-nepps##Per%20Par%20Grants