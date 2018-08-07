News Releases from Region 05

EPA Awards $1.6 Million to Ohio EPA to Improve Air Quality

CHICAGO – (Aug. 7, 2018) The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has awarded the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (Ohio EPA) funding of $1,614,104, to continue to implement its air pollution control program.

“This grant will help Ohio improve air quality in areas most affected by air pollution,” said EPA Regional Administrator Cathy Stepp. “We will continue to find ways to support the Ohio EPA and help communities address air quality challenges to reduce pollution and enhance public health.”

The Ohio EPA will improve air quality by continuing to implement measures to reduce stationary, area and mobile sources of pollution. In addition, the state will address air toxics, and administer the state's air quality monitoring, enforcement, and permitting programs.

There are over 120 monitoring sites operating in Ohio with more than 300 air monitors sampling on an hourly or intermittent 24‐hour basis, in each of the metropolitan areas and many rural areas.

Background: EPA’s most recent air trends report highlights that, between 1970 and 2017, the combined emissions of six key pollutants dropped by 73 percent, while the U.S. economy grew more than three times. A closer look at more recent progress shows that between 1990 and 2017, average concentrations of harmful air pollutants decreased significantly across our nation:

• Sulfur dioxide (1-hour) ↓ 88 percent

• Lead (3-month average) ↓ 80 percent

• Carbon monoxide (8-hour) ↓ 77 percent

• Nitrogen dioxide (annual) ↓ 56 percent

• Fine Particulate Matter (24-hour) ↓ 40 percent

• Coarse Particulate Matter (24-hour) ↓ 34 percent and

• Ground-level ozone (8-hour) ↓ 22 percent

EPA continues to work with states, local governments, tribes, and citizens – to further improve air quality across the country for all Americans.

The report includes interactive graphics that enable citizens, policymakers, and stakeholders to view and download detailed information by pollutant, geographic location, and year. Explore the report and download graphics and data here: https://gispub.epa.gov/air/trendsreport/2018/