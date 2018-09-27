News Releases from Region 05

EPA Awards $200,000 for Two Education Projects in Milwaukee Area

CHICAGO – (Sept. 27, 2018) The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has awarded $100,000 each to the Neighborhood House of Milwaukee and the Board of Regents of the University of Wisconsin for environmental education projects.

“This grant will help provide youth in the Milwaukee area with valuable data and science skills and help to make them better stewards of the environment,” said EPA Great Lakes Regional Administrator Cathy Stepp.

The Neighborhood House of Milwaukee will teach students ages 6-19 about environmental science and conservation through hands-on projects and internships. Through the “Lead & Learn Conservation Corps,” the organization will engage more than 500 students and 25 interns in environmental education projects. Milwaukee youths will engage in lessons and activities including urban agriculture, prairie restoration and forestry management. Participants will also work on presentations about environmental issues to be presented to fourth-grade classes.

"Neighborhood House of Milwaukee is thrilled to receive $100,000 through EPA’s Environmental Education Local Grants Program towards our Lead & Learn Conservation Corps. This unique and transformative program will teach urban youth green job skills, which they will also use to lead their younger peers in environmental initiatives. The EPA's generous grant ensures that Milwaukee youth will positively impact the natural world today, and for generations to come,” said Neighborhood House Executive Director Jeff Martinka.

The Board of Regents of the University of Wisconsin system will provide students and educators in the Milwaukee metropolitan area with the tools for environmental education and water monitoring. Through the project “Science Strikes Back: Empowering Students and Educators to Impact Urban Watershed,” the Board of Regents of the University of Wisconsin will engage more than 500 students in outdoor environmental education projects that feature hands-on experiences with data collection and science communication. The project will also help to develop support among community members and professionals for community science fairs. In addition, this grant will increase the capacity for environmental education in the Milwaukee area with a focus on water quality monitoring and scientific inquiry.

“This funding from the EPA will support hundreds of youth in Milwaukee to have richer experiences with STEM education and the environment in their community,” said Director of Upham Woods Outdoor Learning Center and University of Wisconsin-Extension Associate Professor R. Justin Hougham.

Environmental education increases public awareness and knowledge about environmental issues or problems. In doing so, it provides the public with the necessary skills to make informed decisions and take responsible action.

For more information: https://www.epa.gov/education