EPA Awards $233,601 to Pinellas and Hillsborough Counties to Improve Air Quality

ATLANTA (August 6, 2018) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) awarded a $98,300 grant to the Pinellas County, Fla. Board of County Commissioners and a $135,301 grant to the Hillsborough County Environmental Protection Commission to conduct air quality monitoring. The Toxics Characterization National Air Toxics Trends Site grants will be used to conduct air toxics monitoring to measure volatile organic compounds, semi-volatiles, carbonyls, and metals in Pinellas and Hillsborough County.

“By continuing monitoring efforts under the National Air Toxics Trends Station program, we can make significant investments and progress towards improving Florida’s air quality,” said Region 4 Administrator Trey Glenn. “These grants will be an important continuation of the environmental outcomes under the Clean Air Act.”

This project represents a continuation of a national ongoing effort to characterize air toxics and assess trends in ambient levels by conducting monitoring in urban and rural areas. Data resulting from the project will be submitted into the Air Quality System database and will be used to measure progress in meeting goals for reducing air toxics emissions and related health risks.

EPA’s most recent air trends report highlights that, between 1970 and 2017, the combined emissions of six key pollutants dropped by 73 percent, while the U.S. economy grew more than three times. A closer look at more recent progress shows that between 1990 and 2017, average concentrations of harmful air pollutants decreased significantly across our nation:

Sulfur dioxide (1-hour) ↓ 88 percent

Lead (3-month average) ↓80 percent

Carbon monoxide (8-hour) ↓ 77 percent

Nitrogen dioxide (annual) ↓ 56 percent

Fine Particulate Matter (24-hour) ↓ 40 percent

Coarse Particulate Matter (24-hour) ↓ 34 percent and

Ground-level ozone (8-hour) ↓ 22 percent

EPA continues to work with states, local governments, tribes, and citizens – to further improve air quality for all Americans.

The report includes interactive graphics that enable citizens, policymakers, and stakeholders to view and download detailed information by pollutant, geographic location, and year. Explore the report and download graphics and data here: https://gispub.epa.gov/air/trendsreport/2018/.

