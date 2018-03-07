News Releases from Region 04

EPA Awards $298,407 to the University of Florida to Protect and Restore Damaged Seagrass Meadows

ATLANTA (March 7, 2018) -- Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Gulf of Mexico Program announced that the University of Florida (UF) received a $298,407 cooperative agreement to protect and restore damaged seagrass meadows on Florida's Gulf Coast.

The purpose of the project is to map the seagrass meadows in order to identify damage caused by boat propellers. The damaged areas will be protected and restored through placement of marker buoys and boater education. The project will consist of waters off Citrus and Hernando Counties, including areas within Chassahowitzka National Wildlife Refuge and St. Martins Marsh Aquatic Preserve.

“The Gulf of Mexico Program is pleased to partner with the University of Florida to protect and restore seagrass meadows on Florida's Springs Coast,” said Trey Glenn, EPA Region 4 Administrator. “We look forward to the sustainable environmental results that will be accomplished through this cooperative agreement.”

The cooperative agreement with the university will further the strategic goals and objectives of the Gulf of Mexico Program and lead to a healthier and more prosperous ecosystem.

The Gulf of Mexico Program began in 1988 to protect, restore and maintain the health and productivity of the Gulf of Mexico ecosystem in economically sustainable ways. The Gulf of Mexico Program is funded by the EPA and is a non-regulatory, inclusive consortium of state and federal government agencies and representatives of the business and agricultural community, fishing industry, scientists, environmentalists, and community leaders from all five Gulf States.

More information about the Gulf of Mexico Program: www.epa.gov/gmpo