EPA Awards $300,000 to West Virginia for Air Quality Programs

Contact Information: Jaclyn McIlwain (mcilwain.jaclyn@epa.gov) 215-814-2713

PHILADELPHIA (December 20, 2017) Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced a $300,000 grant to the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection to help improve and protect clean air throughout West Virginia.

“Providing this funding directly to the states, where the work on air quality is accomplished, allows us to make great strides in keeping the air we breathe clean,” said EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt.

“This is another example of ‘cooperative federalism,’ that recognizes the state’s known ability to maximize the use of federal EPA funds,” said WV DEP Secretary Austin Caperton.

This annual funding, provided through EPA’s State and Tribal Assistance Program, is used to help the state implement air quality standards and support planning, development, and improvement of air quality programs across the state

To learn more about EPA air quality programs, visit: https://www3.epa.gov/airquality/