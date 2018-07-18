News Releases from Region 09

EPA awards $330,000 to Nevada for environmental protection

Funds will support radon exposure prevention and improvements in water quality management

Contact Information: Michele Huitric (huitric.michele@epa.gov) 415-972-3165

SAN FRANCISCO – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency awarded a total of $330,000 to the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health (NDPBH) and to the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection (NDEP) to strengthen their capacity to protect human health and the environment.

“EPA is pleased to work with our Nevada partners to advance their environmental and public health goals,” said EPA Pacific Southwest Regional Administrator Mike Stoker. “These grants will help citizens avoid exposures to radon and assist the state in protecting its critical water resources.”

“This grant award allows DPBH to continue public information and outreach activities to educate the public and encourage testing for, mitigation and prevention of exposure to radioactive radon, the leading cause of lung cancer among non-smokers,” said NDPBH Chief Karen Beckley.

“This grant award allows NDEP to continue state-wide water quality planning efforts and maintain effective partnerships with local designated CWA planning agencies to coordinate water quality protection and improvement initiatives,” said NDEP Deputy Administrator Jennifer Carr.

NDPBH will receive a $230,000 State Indoor Radon Grant to support radon exposure prevention and outreach. They will work with the University of Nevada Cooperative Extension to provide a variety of radon-related services to Nevada citizens. The program provides radon measurement and mitigation advice to homeowners, public outreach and innovative informational activities, radon testing during real estate transactions, and promotes the building of new structures with radon-resistant features.

Radon is a naturally occurring gas that comes from the decay of uranium in the ground. After smoking, radon is the second-leading cause of lung cancer. As part of its push for Radon-Resistant New Construction (RRNC), Nevada’s project will focus on educating builders, builder associations, code officials and building departments statewide. The project will also update the database of builders in areas where radon is most prevalent and provide RRNC information via the Nevada Radon Education Exitwebsite.

In addition, NDEP will receive a $100,000 Clean Water Act (CWA) grant to continue the State of Nevada’s water quality management and planning program to improve impaired waters and protect unimpaired waters across the state. One focus area for the program is development of appropriate and consistent temperature and dissolved oxygen criteria to protect the various coldwater and warmwater fish found in Nevada waters. NDEP will also sub-grant $40,000 of the funds to the Clark County Board of Commissioners, the designated CWA planning agency for Clark County, to promote efficient and comprehensive programs for controlling water pollution.

For more information on how to test, obtain a test kit, contact your state radon office, and find a qualified radon professional, please visit: http://www.epa.gov/radon.

