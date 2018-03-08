News Releases from Region 07

EPA Awards $532,000 to Iowa School Districts to Reduce Diesel Emissions from School Buses

(Lenexa, Kan., March 8, 2018) - The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) today awarded $532,000 to 16 Iowa school districts to replace 28 older diesel school buses. Nationally, EPA awarded more than $8.7 million to replace or retrofit 452 older diesel school buses. The funds are going to 141 school bus fleets in 32 states. Each of the school districts will receive rebates through EPA's Diesel Emissions Reduction Act (DERA) funding. The new buses will reduce pollutants that are linked to health problems such as asthma and lung damage.

"These rebates are an innovative way to improve air quality across the country and provide kids with safe, reliable transportation to and from school," said EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt. “Through the Diesel Emissions Reduction Act, EPA is equipping local school districts with cleaner-running school buses, helping them along the route to healthier kids and communities.”

“Since the EPA launched its Clean School Bus USA program 15 years ago, the agency has been working to ensure that the safest way 26 million students get to school, the iconic yellow school bus, is also one of the healthiest,” said Charlie Hood, executive director of the National Association of State Directors of Pupil Transportation Services. “The DERA School Bus Replacement program has been instrumental in helping school districts and contractors replace older diesel school buses with newer buses that drastically reduce airborne emissions. The program is one of the most administratively simple within the federal government and has been extremely cost-effective at achieving its intended goals. America’s students and taxpayers are the beneficiaries.”

“The National School Transportation Association (NSTA), and private school bus contractors around the country, congratulates EPA and those receiving rebate awards for the purchase of new clean vehicles and equipment,” said NSTA President Blake Krapf. “On behalf of private school bus companies serving school districts around the country, we have strongly supported the DERA program. It is another way we can provide the safest and cleanest form of transportation for our precious cargo of school children and for the communities in which they live.”

Applicants replacing buses with engine model years of 2006 and older will receive rebates between $15,000 and $20,000, depending on the size of the bus. Applicants also had the option of retrofitting school buses with engine model years between 1994 to 2006 with a Diesel Oxidation Catalyst, Closed Crankcase Ventilation system, and Fuel Operated Heater to reduce toxic emissions. All Region 7 rebates will go to the replacement of school buses.

EPA has implemented standards to make newer diesel engines more than 90 percent cleaner, but many older diesel school buses are still operating. These older diesel engines emit large amounts of pollutants such as nitrogen oxides and particulate matter, which are linked to instances of aggravated asthma, lung damage and other serious health problems.

Since 2008, the DERA program has funded more than 700 clean diesel projects across the country, reducing emissions in more than 70,000 engines.

The 2017 DERA school bus rebate recipients in Iowa are:

City Selectee Funding Buses Britt West Hancock CSD $20,000 1 Reinbeck Gladbrook-Reinbeck Community School $20,000 1 Clear Lake Clear Lake School District $20,000 1 Bondurant Bondurant-Farrar Community School District $60,000 3 Fairfield Fairfield Community School District $40,000 2 Atlantic Atlantic Community School District $20,000 1 Independence Independence CSD $32,000 3 Jefferson Greene County School District $20,000 1 Jackson Junction Turkey Valley Community School $20,000 1 West Liberty West Liberty CSD $20,000 1 Packwood Pekin Community School District $40,000 2 New Hampton New Hampton Community School District $20,000 1 Dakota City Humboldt Community Schools $80,000 4 Sigourney Sigourney Community School District $20,000 1 Sioux City Sioux City Community School District $60,000 3 Avoca AHSTW Community School District $40,000 2

A comprehensive list of the 2017 DERA school bus recipients can be found online.

