EPA Awards $59,4000 for Chicago River Education Project

Contact Information: Joshua Singer (singer.joshua@epa.gov) 312-353-5069

CHICAGO – (Sept. 27, 2018) The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has awarded a $59,400 grant to Friends of the Chicago River to provide students and educators in Chicago with opportunities to learn more about the Chicago River and improve water quality.

“This grant will help provide Chicago students and teachers with an opportunity to learn more about the Chicago River, and to use science and data to help to improve it,” said EPA Great Lakes Regional Administrator Cathy Stepp.

“Friends is grateful to have EPA support to help us educate 14,000 students about science, nature, and advocacy using the Chicago River as a tool for learning through our Chicago River Schools Network. The CRSN provides students and teachers with the tools they need to use the river as a living classroom and to teach them about the importance of clean water,” said Executive Director of Friends of the Chicago River Margaret Frisbie.

The “Chicago River Schools Network” program plans to reach more than a hundred teachers through outreach that includes workshops, so they can raise awareness among thousands of Chicago students. The program plans to bring together 300 students from 25 schools for the annual Chicago River Student Congress. Participating schools will take part in a project to record and share water and habitat quality with other schools and the public.

Environmental education increases public awareness and knowledge about environmental issues or problems. In doing so, it provides the public with the necessary skills to make informed decisions and take responsible action.

For more information: https://www.epa.gov/education