EPA awards $62,655 to Oneida Nation of Wisconsin for water quality protection

Contact Information: Allison Lippert (lippert.allison@epa.gov) 312-353-0967

CHICAGO (May 17, 2018) – Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency awarded $62,655 to the Oneida Nation of Wisconsin to further its efforts to prevent and control surface and groundwater pollution. The funding is the first installment of the tribe’s Fiscal Year 2018 grant award, which will total just over $175,000.

“Environmental protection is a partnership between EPA, states and tribes,” said Regional Administrator Cathy Stepp. “This grant will help the Oneida Nation address water pollution and improve water quality.”

EPA funding will enable the Oneida Nation to continue its efforts to build an environmental protection program. The tribe is working to establish measures to prevent and control surface and groundwater pollution from both point and nonpoint sources. The tribe will also promote the development and implementation of watershed-based plans, focusing on watersheds and water quality impairments caused by nonpoint sources.

The funding is awarded under Sections 106 and 319 of the Clean Water Act, which authorizes EPA to provide grant money to tribes to restore and protect waters in Indian country. Through Section 319 of the Clean Water Act, EPA provides states, territories, and eligible tribes with guidance and grant funding to implement their nonpoint source programs and to support local watershed projects to improve water quality. Collectively this work has restored over 6,000 miles of streams and over 164,000 acres of lakes since 2006. Hundreds of additional projects are underway across the country.

Under Section 106 of the Clean Water Act, EPA provides assistance to states, interstate agencies and eligible tribes to establish and implement ongoing water pollution control programs. For tribes, Section 106 grants are a crucial and dedicated source of funds for developing, maintaining and expanding water quality programs. These programs are designed to control, prevent, and eliminate water pollution as well as to educate tribal members and the general public.

More information on EPA’s Tribal 319 grant program: https://www.epa.gov/nps/tribal-319-grant-program

More information on EPA’s Tribal 106 grant program: https://www.epa.gov/water-pollution-control-section-106-grants/tribal-grants-under-section-106-clean-water-act

