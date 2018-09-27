News Releases from Region 05

EPA Awards $85,252 for Minnesota Recycling Education

Contact Information: Joshua Singer (singer.joshua@epa.gov) 312-353-5069

CHICAGO – (Sept. 27, 2018) The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has awarded a $85,252 grant to The Recycling Partnership to increase public awareness and action on recycling across Minnesota.

“This grant will provide Minnesotans with better information about how to help the environment through recycling,” said EPA Great Lakes Regional Administrator Cathy Stepp.

“The Recycling Partnership is grateful for the U.S. EPA Region 5’s support and looks forward to working with the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and other Minnesota stakeholders to harmonize and provide easy to understand, action-driven recycling education resources so all Minnesotans can recycle better,” said The Recycling Partnership CEO Keefe Harrison.

The “Empowering Minnesota Residents to Recycle More and Better” project aims to improve recycling messaging to help Minnesotans make correct decisions on the recyclability of an item regardless of where they are in the state. The program will provide recycling coordinators with easy to use and harmonized recycling messaging based on best practices, coupled with recycling literacy training, to dispel recycling myths, build resident understanding, and increase recycling participation.

Environmental education increases public awareness and knowledge about environmental issues or problems. In doing so, it provides the public with the necessary skills to make informed decisions and take responsible action.

For more information: https://www.epa.gov/education