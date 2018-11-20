News Releases from Region 09

EPA awards Diesel Emissions Reduction Act grant for clean air projects in Nevada

Contact Information: Nahal Mogharabi (mogharabi.nahal@epa.gov) (213) 244-1815

SAN FRANCISCO – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) awarded $412,457 in Diesel Emission Reduction Act (DERA) grants to Nevada to curb pollution from diesel vehicle sources.

"By promoting clean diesel technologies, we can improve air quality and human health, advance American innovation and support green jobs," said EPA Pacific Southwest Regional Administrator Mike Stoker. "Public-private partnerships like the West Coast Collaborative are leading the way in reducing harmful diesel emissions.”

The DERA program is administered by the EPA's West Coast Collaborative, a partnership comprised of EPA’s Pacific Southwest and Pacific Northwest Regions, which leverages public and private funds to reduce emissions from the most polluting diesel sources.

The grant to the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection (NDEP) will be used to support Clark County School District (CCSD) plans to replace 17 older diesel school buses with new 2019 diesel buses. The funds will be combined with $274,971 in matching funds from NDEP’s Volkswagen NOx mitigation settlement funds, and $2,060,884 in cost-shared funds from CCSD.

“NDEP and CCSD’s plans solidly align with DERA’s mission to reduce harmful diesel emissions around our school children,” said NDEP Administrator Greg Lovato.

To learn more about all of this year's West Coast Collaborative DERA projects, including those awarded in the Pacific Southwest, please visit: http://www.westcoastcollaborative.org.

For more information about EPA's National Clean Diesel campaign and the national DERA awards, visit www.epa.gov/cleandiesel.

To learn about the Nevada State Clean Diesel Program, please visit: https://ndep.nv.gov/air/air-pollutants/clean-diesel-program.

Learn more about EPA’s Pacific Southwest Region. Connect with us on Facebook and on Twitter.

# # #