News Releases from Region 05

EPA awards five grants totaling $1 million to fund pollution prevention efforts in Illinois, Minnesota, Indiana, Wisconsin and Ohio

Contact Information: Francisco Arcaute (arcaute.francisco@epa.gov) 312-886-7613, 312-898-2042 cell

For Immediate Release No. 18-OPA72

EPA awards five grants totaling $1 million to fund pollution prevention efforts in Illinois, Minnesota, Indiana, Wisconsin and Ohio

CHICAGO (Dec. 13, 2018) --U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recently announced $1 million in federal grants to fund pollution prevention (P2) projects in Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, Ohio and Wisconsin.

“EPA’s pollution prevention grants fund innovative efforts by our partner agencies and universities to work with industry to adopt greener practices and develop business-based solutions,” said EPA Region 5 Administrator Cathy Stepp. “Businesses can save money and protect the planet by using less water and improving energy efficiency in their processes.”

EPA’s P2 grants focus on helping businesses conserve resources, cut waste, enhance chemical safety and reduce use of toxic substances. This year’s winners are:

Indiana Department of Environmental Management ($135,000)

Minnesota Pollution Control Agency ($109,583)

University of Illinois-Urbana ($338,549)

University of Toledo ($220,314)

University of Wisconsin-Madison ($208,622)

For more information about P2 and funding opportunities: www.epa.gov/p2.

###