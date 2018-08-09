News Releases from Region 02

EPA Awards Five Star Urban Waters Grant to Project in New York

With support from EPA, community-led projects will restore urban waters and streams, address water quality in priority watersheds

Contact Information: Barbara Pualani (pualani.barbara@epa.gov) 212-637-3638

(New York, N.Y.) Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) announced a $50,000 grant to Groundwork Hudson Valley, Inc. in Yonkers, New York for wetland restoration along the Saw Mill River in Westchester County, NY.

Groundwork Hudson Valley, Inc. will use the grant funds to restore 2.5-acres of a six-acre wetland located along the Saw Mill River at the northern end of Yonkers, just as the watershed is entering its most developed and densely populated areas. The wetland is critical to providing habitat to a wide range of fish and wildlife and other aquatic species. Restoration of this wetland will protect upland areas, including valuable residential and commercial property, from flooding. Groundwork Hudson Valley will perform this work with the help of its Green Corps youth program from Yonkers, volunteers, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and partners associated with the Saw Mill River Coalition.

“We are very pleased to provide this grant to Groundwork Hudson Valley, Inc. The restoration and protection of the wetland along the Saw Mill River will benefit surrounding communities both environmentally and economically,” said EPA Regional Administrator Pete Lopez. “Wetlands protect residences and businesses from storms and flooding, filter chemicals and sediment out of stormwater, protect wildlife habitats for many species, and offer recreational activities, such as fishing and canoeing.”

“Groundwork Hudson Valley is thrilled to move forward implementing the EPA/NFWF Five Star grant to improve stormwater management, reduce flooding, and improve water quality while fostering greater stewardship of natural resources in our community through youth-led projects on the Saw Mill River, an extremely important tributary of the mighty Hudson River,” said Groundwork Hudson Valley Inc. Executive Director Brigette Griswold.

“The Five Star and Urban Waters Restoration Program generates measurable results for wildlife and communities across the nation,” said Jeff Trandahl, executive director and CEO of NFWF. “The 59 grants announced today will help communities improve water quality and support wildlife through a variety of conservation efforts, from the removal of invasive species and planting of native vegetation to the reduction of stormwater runoff and creation of wetlands.”

The Groundwork Hudson Valley, Inc. grant was among 59 Five Star and Urban Waters Restoration Program grants awarded, totaling $2.2 million to restore wildlife habitat and urban waters in 30 states and the District of Columbia. Grantees have committed an additional $5.2 million in local project support, generating a total conservation impact of more than $7.4 million.

The grant is awarded through the NFWF’s Five Star and Urban Waters Restoration Program, which supports projects that develop community stewardship of natural resources and address water quality issues in priority watersheds across the country. Support for the 2018 Five Star and Urban Waters Restoration Program is provided by the Wildlife Habitat Council, and major funding by EPA, U.S. Forest Service, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, FedEx, Shell Oil Company, Southern Company and BNSF Railway.

The 2018 grant winners were selected from a highly competitive pool of more than 250 applications. A full list of 2018 projects is available here.

Since 1999, the Five Star and Urban Waters Restoration Program has supported more than 945 projects, with more than $11.9 million in federal funds, $10.6 million in private and corporate contributions, and $74.7 million in matching funds at the local level.

For more information about the Five Star and Urban Waters Restoration Grant program, visit https://www.epa.gov/urbanwaterspartners/five-star-and-urban-waters-restoration-grant-program-2018

Follow EPA Region 2 on Twitter at http://twitter.com/eparegion2 and visit our Facebook page,

http://facebook.com/eparegion2.

18-060