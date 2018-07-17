News Releases from Region 06

EPA Awards Grant to Pueblo of Pojoaque to Prevent Radon Exposure

DALLAS – (July 17, 2018) The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recently awarded $24,000 to the Pueblo of Pojoaque to support radon exposure prevention and outreach.

“Testing homes, schools and offices will help protect Pueblo of Pojoaque members from the dangers of radon gas,” said Regional Administrator Anne Idsal. “These funds will also assist in outreach efforts to educate the community about the risks posed by radon.”

“This grant supports the Pueblo’s goals of environmental self-reliance through capacity building,” said Pueblo of Pojoaque Governor Joseph M. Talachy, “The funding will be used to provide tribal members and administration with comprehensive environmental services, protection, education and mitigation, specifically in the area of radon contamination.”

EPA’s grant will allow the Pueblo of Pojoaque to further radon risk reduction by supporting activities such as radon testing and mitigation. It will also be used for public outreach and education programs.

Radon gas is odorless and invisible, and the only way to know if your home has a radon problem is to test for it. Since radon cannot be seen, smelled, or tasted, families should test their homes for radon with easy-to-use kits. Kits are inexpensive and available at hardware stores; they may also be free and available through state radon programs.

EPA estimates that radon causes more than 20,000 deaths from lung cancer each year in the United States. Exposure to radon causes lung cancer in non-smokers and smokers alike.

