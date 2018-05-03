News Releases from Region 05

EPA Awards Grant to St. Croix Chippewa Indians of Wisconsin to Improve Air Quality

Contact Information: Joshua Singer (singer.joshua@epa.gov) 3123535069

CHICAGO (May 3, 2018) – U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is awarding $50,000 to the St. Croix Chippewa Indians of Wisconsin to improve air quality on their reservation.

The St. Croix Chippewa Tribe will use the grant to continue to build capacity to characterize and address air quality concerns on their reservation in northwest Wisconsin. The EPA grant will fund air quality training for new staff and help the tribe to provide comments on State air permitting actions. The grant will also be used to inventory its diesel equipment and to collect and assess air quality data. With this grant, the tribe will also begin drafting a “Treatment as a State Status” application for authorities under the Clean Air Act to address air quality concerns.

EPA previously provided the tribe with $54,727 in 2017. EPA is now providing the tribe with additional $50,000 to fully fund its air project for the rest of 2018.

For more information: https://www.epa.gov/tribal-air