EPA Awards Michigan Nearly $700,000 to Improve Air Quality

Contact Information: Joshua Singer (singer.joshua@epa.gov) 312-353-5069

CHICAGO (Aug. 7, 2018) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has awarded the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) two grants totaling $660,063 to continue to improve air quality.

“Controlling and monitoring particulate matter and air toxics pollution is not only important for public health, but essential for maintaining air quality,” said Regional Administrator Cathy Stepp. “Once awarded, grants like these are an example of how we can work together with states and municipalities to make significant investments and progress in cleaning up the air.”

EPA has awarded MDEQ $616,944 to continue to operate and maintain its Particulate Matter (PM2.5) air monitoring network, collect samples, and perform analysis to determine PM2.5 levels in Michigan.

In addition, MDEQ is receiving $43,119 to continue to operate a National Air Toxics Station (NATTS) site to collect ambient air toxics measurements in Dearborn, Michigan.

With these grants, EPA will continue to work with states, tribes, and local air agencies to help more areas maintain and enhance air quality.

Background:

EPA’s most recent air trends report highlights that, between 1970 and 2017, the combined emissions of six key pollutants dropped by 73 percent, while the U.S. economy grew more than three times. A closer look at more recent progress shows that between 1990 and 2017, average concentrations of harmful air pollutants decreased significantly across our nation:

Sulfur dioxide (1-hour) ↓ 88 percent

Lead (3-month average) ↓80 percent

Carbon monoxide (8-hour) ↓ 77 percent

Nitrogen dioxide (annual) ↓ 56 percent

Fine Particulate Matter (24-hour) ↓ 40 percent

Coarse Particulate Matter (24-hour) ↓ 34 percent and

Ground-level ozone (8-hour) ↓ 22 percent

EPA continues to work with states, local governments, tribes, and citizens – to further improve air quality across for all Americans.

The report includes interactive graphics that enable citizens, policymakers, and stakeholders to view and download detailed information by pollutant, geographic location, and year. Explore the report and download graphics and data here: https://gispub.epa.gov/air/trendsreport/2018/