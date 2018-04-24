News Releases from Region 07

EPA Awards More Than $1 Million to Iowa for Environmental Programs

Contact Information: LaTonya Sanders (sanders.latonya@epa.gov) 913-551-7555

(Lenexa, Kan., April 24, 2018) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Region 7 has awarded $1,086,613 to the state of Iowa through a series of grants that will provide flexibility to address the state’s specific environmental issues. This approach will better allow states to improve clean air and water throughout the state of Iowa.

“In keeping with our commitment to cooperative federalism, EPA is partnering with states to achieve the best environmental outcomes,” said EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt.

"These federal funds support state implementation of meaningful environmental programs and directly benefit communities," said EPA Region 7 Administrator Jim Gulliford.

EPA provided an incremental allotment of $946,113 to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) under its Performance Partnership Grant (PPG). The grant supports the state’s efforts to address clean air, clean water, hazardous and solid waste in its delegated programs, quality assurance activities, and by maintaining regional and national databases associated with environmental programs. The PPG provides the state greater flexibility to address its highest environmental priorities, improve environmental performance, achieve administrative savings, and strengthen the partnership between the state and EPA. Additional funding may be provided at a later date.

EPA also awarded IDNR $140,500 to provide for the oversight, monitoring, and cleanup of petroleum releases from underground storage tanks. This grant is funded through the Leaking Underground Storage Tank (LUST) Trust Fund to support state efforts to address this type of contamination.

In 1986, Congress created the LUST Trust Fund to address petroleum releases from federally-regulated underground storage tanks. In 2005, the Energy Policy Act expanded eligible uses of the Trust Fund to include certain leak prevention activities.

