EPA Awards More Than $340,000 to Delaware for Assessing and Protecting Wetlands

Contact Information: David Sternberg (sternberg.david@epa.gov) 215-814-5548

PHILADELPHIA (October 31, 2018) Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced that is has awarded $341,691 to the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) to help build the state’s capacity to protect, manage and restore wetlands, as well as the waterbodies they connect to. DNREC will use the funds to develop and refine methods of assessing wetlands and stream habitat.

“The information that this project will generate is critical to understanding, protecting and restoring Delaware’s wetlands habitat,” said EPA Regional Administrator Cosmo Servidio. “It will provide the kind of sound scientific data that is essential for effective wetlands protection.”

“Delaware is pleased to leverage this wetlands grant from our federal partners into another opportunity to continue improving our state’s water quality,” said DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin. “Wetlands are a critical link in ensuring clean water for all Delawareans, and the ecological value they provide in conserving and preserving our most precious natural resource – our water supply – cannot be overstated.”

DNREC also will use the funds for demonstrating and documenting the most successful techniques for restoring coastal habitat, in addition to providing opportunities for improving public education and outreach about wetlands conservation.

Healthy wetlands perform important ecological functions, such as feeding downstream waters, trapping floodwaters, recharging groundwater supplies, removing pollution, and providing habitat for fish and wildlife.

Wetlands Program Development Grants assist state, tribal, local government agencies, state universities and interstate/intertribal entities in building programs that protect, manage, and restore wetlands and aquatic resources. States, tribes, and local governments are encouraged to develop wetlands program plans, which help create a roadmap for achieving long-term environmental goals.

The Clean Water Act recognizes that as water flows downstream it can carry pollutants from upstream sources along with it. Wetlands are instrumental in eliminating or treating pollution, and can have a huge impact on receiving waters located downstream.

For more wetlands information, visit: https://www.epa.gov/wetlands/wetland-program-development-grants.