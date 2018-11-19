News Releases from Region 01

EPA awards more than $570,000 to reduce diesel emissions in Harbor to protect health

Contact Information: Emily Bender (bender.emily@epa.gov) (617) 918-1037

BOSTON – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has awarded a $579,991 grant to CLF Ventures for installation of multiple marine engines on a tug boat based out of New Bedford, Mass. The grant is made available under a competitive national grant program administered by EPA with funding authorized by Congress under the Diesel Emissions Reduction Act (DERA).

"EPA is very pleased that this funding will help to reduce diesel emissions and provide cleaner air for southeastern Massachusetts communities," said EPA New England Regional Administrator Alexandra Dunn. "Reducing diesel emissions helps to improve air quality and protects people's health. This project will significantly reduce diesel emissions, meaning cleaner air for everyone. This is especially important for children, and for people who suffer from asthma and other respiratory problems."

CLF Ventures, Inc will use the funding, together with $727,560 of cost-share, to install two EPA-certified Tier 3 marine propulsion engines and four EPA-certified Tier 3 marine auxiliary engines on the MV/Kodiak, a tug boat based out of New Bedford, Mass. Once complete, the project is estimated to reduce annual PM2.5 and NOx by 0.23 tons and 5.26 tons, respectively.

"The air pollution from this busy port disproportionately impacts the health of the vulnerable communities surrounding it," said Vice President for Market Innovation and Impact at CLF Ventures Maggie Super Church. "Replacing these engines will reduce emissions and help to improve air quality for local residents which is a win for the health of the New Bedford community and the environment. Thanks to this EPA grant, CLF Ventures and 41 North will help make the port of New Bedford a greener, healthier neighbor."

"New Bedford is already an emerging center of the clean energy economy, with leadership positions in offshore wind, solar energy, and electric vehicles, so it makes perfect sense to make investments in our port operations that deliver the same kind of environmental benefits," said New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell. "We are grateful to the Environmental Protection Agency and to Regional Administrator Dunn for the support on this project and a host of other efforts on which we are partnering."

Older diesel engines emit large amounts of pollutants such as nitrogen oxides and particulate matter. These pollutants aggravate asthma, damage lung tissue, and cause other serious health problems; children are especially vulnerable to these effects. The Northeast has some of the highest asthma rates in the nation, including a childhood asthma rate above 10 percent in all six New England states.

CLF Ventures is receiving this funding under EPA's DERA competitive national grant program. The awards will help cover part of the project costs for marine engine repowers. Grant recipients like CLF Ventures are required to provide a cost-share to cover the remainder of the costs needed to complete these projects.

More Information about EPA's Clean Diesel Program: https://www.epa.gov/cleandiesel