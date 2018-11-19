News Releases from Region 06

EPA Awards Nearly $190,000 for Lead Safety Programs in Louisiana

Contact Information: Jennah Durant or Joe Hubbard (R6Press@epa.gov) 214 665-2200

DALLAS – (Nov. 19, 2018) The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recently awarded the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality nearly $190,000 for lead paint programs. The grant will fund training and enforcement programs, which help reduce exposure to lead and improve public health.

“One of EPA’s main priorities is reducing and eliminating people’s exposure to lead,” said Regional Administrator Anne Idsal. “By working with state partners like Louisiana, we can achieve this important goal and improve the health of children.”

The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality will use the grant of $189,805 for administration and enforcement of lead-based paint programs. This includes training workers involved in lead-based paint abatement, accrediting training providers, certifying contractors and establishing workplace standards in housing built before 1978 (the year the use of lead in paint was banned). Investment in these activities will help reduce exposure to lead for people working and living in structures built before 1978.

Although lead-based paint was banned in 1978, it can still be present in homes, schools, and workplaces built before then. Lead can affect almost every organ and system in your body. Children six years old and younger are most susceptible to the effects of lead, which include behavior and learning problems, low IQ and hyperactivity, slowed growth, hearing problems, and anemia. Simple steps like keeping your home clean and well-maintained will go a long way in preventing lead exposure. You can lower the chances of exposure to lead in your home by keeping it well-maintained and only using lead-safe certified contractors for painting or repair work.

