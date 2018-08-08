News Releases from Region 05

EPA Awards Nearly $650,000 to Indiana to Improve Air Quality

Contact Information: Joshua Singer (singer.joshua@epa.gov) 312-353-5069

CHICAGO -- (August 8, 2018) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has awarded the Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) $648,683 to support the ongoing particulate matter (PM 2.5) air monitoring network throughout the state. This grant is an increment of the total amount – $958,276 – that EPA has awarded to IDEM this fiscal year.

“This grant will enable the state of Indiana to enhance their monitoring program to improve air quality in areas most impacted by pollution,” said EPA Regional Administrator Cathy Stepp. “Grants like this are an example of how we can work together with our state partners to make significant investments and progress in cleaning up the air.”

IDEM will continue to operate and maintain its PM2.5 air monitoring network throughout the state, collect samples at the sites, and perform analysis to determine PM2.5 levels at these locations. Currently, IDEM operates 19 continuous PM2.5 monitoring sites that are polled hourly to obtain the most current information. The other PM2.5 monitoring sites measure PM2.5 over a 24 hour period based on an every 1, 3, or 6 day sampling schedule. EPA has also provided $193,460 of in-kind contributions to IDEM for this project, which includes filter testing, lab analysis and independent auditing.

Fine particulate matter with a diameter of 2.5 microns or less is created mostly from industrial processes and fuel combustion. Once inhaled, these particles can affect the heart and lungs and cause serious health effects ranging from aggravated asthma to premature death in people with heart and lung disease.

More information about fine particle air pollution: https://www.epa.gov/pm-pollution/particulate-matter-pm-basics.

Background:

EPA’s most recent national air trends report highlights that, between 1970 and 2017, the combined emissions of six key pollutants dropped by 73 percent nationwide, while the U.S. economy grew more than three times. A closer look at more recent progress shows that between 1990 and 2017, average concentrations of harmful air pollutants decreased significantly across our nation:

Sulfur dioxide (1-hour) ↓ 88 percent

Lead (3-month average) ↓80 percent

Carbon monoxide (8-hour) ↓ 77 percent

Nitrogen dioxide (annual) ↓ 56 percent

Fine Particulate Matter (24-hour) ↓ 40 percent

Coarse Particulate Matter (24-hour) ↓ 34 percent and

Ground-level ozone (8-hour) ↓ 22 percent

EPA continues to work with states, local governments, tribes, and citizens – to further improve air quality across for all Americans.

The report includes interactive graphics that enable citizens, policymakers, and stakeholders to view and download detailed information by pollutant, geographic location, and year. Explore the report and download graphics and data here: https://gispub.epa.gov/air/trendsreport/2018/