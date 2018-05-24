News Releases from Region 06

EPA Awards Nearly $75,000 to Texas Woman’s University for Sustainability Education Project

Grants go to eight universities for projects to solve environmental and public health challenges

Contact Information: Jennah Durant (R6Press@epa.gov) 214 665-2200

DALLAS – (May 24, 2018) Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced more than $557,000 in funding for eight student teams as part of Phase II of the People, Prosperity and the Planet (P3) grant program. This includes $74,932 to a team at Texas Woman’s University in Denton for their work to develop sustainable pollinator gardens for habitat, water conservation, and education.

“These students are applying what they have learned in the classroom to create innovative solutions to environmental challenges,” said EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt. “These awards support the next generation of scientists and engineers in their commitment to environmental protection, while helping states, tribes, and local communities find solutions to their environmental issues.”

With their project, the Texas Woman’s University team wants to educate students and citizens in order to increase engagement on environmental issues, particularly regarding water and pollinator conservation. The project will engage the public by building pollinator gardens with native plants on campus. The gardens will provide habitat for migrating monarch butterflies and other pollinators, and create a space for people to observe, participate in, and learn about sustainability.

Today’s other recipients include:

Clarkson University (Potsdam, NY): $75,000

Montclair State University (Montclair, NJ): $75,000

Kennesaw State University (Kennesaw, GA): $69,183

University of Cincinnati (Cincinnati, OH): $74,958

California State University, Chico (Chico, CA): $73,338

Butte College (Oroville, CA): $75,000

University of California, Riverside (Riverside, CA): $40,240

Background

The P3 program is a two-phase research grants program that challenges students to research, develop, and design innovative projects addressing environmental and public health challenges. Phase I serves as a “proof of concept,” where teams are awarded a $15,000 grant to develop their idea and showcase their research in the spring at EPA's National Sustainable Design Expo. These teams are then eligible to compete for a Phase II grant of up to $75,000 to implement their design in a real-world setting.

Past P3 winners have gone on to start businesses based on ideas and products developed through their P3 project. For example, a 2007 P3 winning team from University of California Berkeley went on to create SimpleWater, a water treatment company that specializes in household water treatment systems. Another successful 2007 P3 team from the University of Virginia created the Learning Barge, as a part of the Elizabeth River Project. The Learning Barge is the world’s first floating wetland classroom and America’s Greenest Vessel. It's a "steward ship," teaching children that live nearby about environmental stewardship and how to make the river swimmable and fishable by 2020.

To learn more about the projects of the 2018 P3 Phase II winners, visit: https://www.epa.gov/P3/20172018-p3-grant-recipients

For more information on the P3 Program, visit: http://www.epa.gov/P3

